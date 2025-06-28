Summer is all fun and games until your makeup starts melting like ice cream in the sun! The secret to a flawless summer glow? Knowing your skin type and playing your makeup game accordingly. Whether you have oily, dry, combination, or sensitive skin, here’s how to keep your glam intact all season long.

Paridhi Goel, Co- founder, Love Earth shares summer makeup tips for different skin types.

For Oily Skin: Control the Shine, Keep the Glow

If your skin turns into an oil slick by noon, summer can feel like a battle. The trick is to control the excess shine while letting your skin breathe.

• Prep with a Mattifying Primer – A lightweight, oil-free primer will help control sebum and create a smooth canvas for makeup.

• Go for Oil-Free Foundations – Stick to mattifying, long-wear formulas that won’t clog pores or slide off in the heat. Powder foundations can also work wonders.

• Set It Right – A light dusting of translucent powder on your T-zone keeps the shine in check.

• Blot, Don’t Powder – Instead of layering powder throughout the day, use blotting papers to soak up excess oil without adding extra product.

For Dry Skin: Hydration is Key

Summer can dehydrate your skin, making your makeup look flaky or patchy. The goal? Keep your skin quenched while maintaining that dewy summer glow.

• Hydrate Before You Apply – A lightweight, hydrating moisturizer is non-negotiable.

• Choose Cream-Based Products – Cream blush, liquid highlighter, and hydrating foundations will blend seamlessly and prevent dryness.

• Ditch the Powder – Powder products can emphasize dry patches. If you must use one, go for finely milled, hydrating formulas.

• Refresh with a Mist – A spritz of hydrating facial mist can keep your makeup looking fresh and skin feeling soft.

For Combination Skin: Balance is Everything

If your T-zone is an oil factory but your cheeks are dry, you need a routine that caters to both.

• Use a Targeted Primer – A mattifying primer on the T-zone and a hydrating one on dry areas can create the perfect balance.

• Pick a Satin-Finish Foundation – Not too dewy, not too matte—a lightweight, satin-finish formula ensures even coverage without over-drying or making you greasy.

• Layer Wisely – Apply powder only where needed and use a hydrating mist to keep dry areas fresh.

For Sensitive Skin: Less is More

Heat and humidity can make sensitive skin prone to irritation. A gentle, minimal approach is your best bet.

• Opt for Minimal Ingredients – Choose fragrance-free, hypoallergenic products to avoid flare-ups.

• Stick to Lightweight Formulas – Heavy foundations can suffocate the skin; a tinted moisturizer or BB cream works better.

• Soothe with Aloe or Chamomile – Look for products infused with calming ingredients to prevent redness.

Universal Summer Makeup Hacks-

• SPF is a Must – Always wear sunscreen under your makeup. Look for a lightweight, non-greasy formula that won’t interfere with your products.

• Less is More – Summer is the perfect time to embrace a lightweight, breathable routine.

• Lock it in with a Setting Spray – A good setting spray can keep everything in place while adding hydration or mattifying as needed.