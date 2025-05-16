Summer-Proof Your Hair With An Expert Guide

Summer can be a dream for beach vacations and sundresses, but not so much for your hair. As temperatures rise and humidity levels soar, frizz, dryness and sun damage are likely to make an appearance.

Whether you are city-hopping or lounging by the seaside, your hair needs a seasonal refresh, too. Shawn Lim, Head of Beauty Research at Dyson, shares go-to summer haircare and styling tips to help your hair look (and feel) fabulous all season long.

1. Lock in moisture from the inside out

Moisture levels within your hair can vary depending on the humidity levels in your environment. Excessive heat can compromise your hair’s natural moisture balance by making the hair more porous, causing it to gain or lose water more easily. Opt for machines with intelligent heat control, that have been engineered to prevent excessive heat damage and safeguard your hair’s moisture balance.

2. Don’t skip scalp care

Your scalp is skin, too—and just like your face, it needs extra care in summer. Sun exposure, sweat, and product buildup can disrupt its natural balance. A weekly gentle exfoliating scrub followed by a cooling serum can help soothe and reset your scalp. To go a step further, use a hair dryer that features a Scalp Protect mode that intelligently lowers heat as it nears the scalp, allowing you to style without compromising scalp health.

3. Heat-style smarter, not harder

Opt for styling tools with intelligent heat control to reduce damage. Devices like the Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer and the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer offer precision styling while protecting hair integrity. For daily use, set tools to the lowest effective heat to retain moisture and avoid breakage.

4. Build a protective barrier

UV rays, salt water, and chlorinated pools can be damaging. Mist on a hair UV protectant spray before stepping out, and rinse your hair with fresh water before and after a swim to reduce the absorption of salt and chemicals.

5. Keep trims regular

Summer often means more exposure to the elements, which can worsen split ends. Frequent light trims, every 6-8 weeks, can help your hair maintain shape, reduce frizz, and prevent breakage from travelling up the shaft.

6. Avoid rough towel drying your hair

Wet hair is at its most fragile rubbing it with a towel can cause overstretching and breakage. Instead, gently blot or squeeze out moisture with a soft towel. Better yet, opt for wet-to-dry styling tools, which has no hot plates and uses controlled airflow to dry and straighten simultaneously, helping reduce damage while saving time.

Styling solutions for summer challenges

1. Choosing the right styling tools

Understanding your hair type can help select the best styling approach and treatment for your perfect style. There are three different types of bonds that give hair its shape. Fine hair (silk-like) needs lower temperatures, while coarse hair (cotton-like) can handle more. Understanding your hair type helps you choose tools that protect bonds and style effectively—without causing damage.

2. Bye-bye frizz, hello smooth

Humidity can wreak havoc on your hair. Use lightweight serums or frizz-control sprays on damp hair and finish with a cool shot from your dryer. For next-level smoothness use the Coanda smoothing Dryer for taming flyaways without frying your strands.

3. Style refresh on the go

No time for a full wash and style? Use a dry shampoo to add freshness to the roots and a round brush attachment to revive limp sections. A loose low bun or claw-clip twist adds instant polish with minimal effort.

4. Volume that lasts

For flat, lifeless hair, the trick is in your prep. Use a root-lifting spray or foam before blow-drying and flip your head upside down while drying for instant lift. For extra bounce, style with the round volumizing brush— it builds body from the roots, so your style stays full and defined all day long. It’s also important to avoid overusing hair styling products, especially near the roots, as this can weigh down your hair and diminish the lift you worked to achieve.

5. Beachy texture, no salt required

Skip the crunchiness of salt sprays—opt for a texture cream or lightweight curl enhancer to achieve soft waves. You can even braid your hair while it’s damp and let it air dry for a heatless tousled look.

6. Sleek styles without the slick

Slicked-back buns and ponies are great for hot days, but ditch the greasy gels. Instead, smoothen your hair with a soft smoothing brush and secure with a silk scrunchie or claw clip for an elevated look that’s gentle on your strands.