Summer Skincare Essentials For Protecting Your Skin During The Hot Months

Summer has always been a season that brings joy to many. With its bright sunshine, lively holidays, and the infectious energy in the air, it’s easy to feel uplifted during these warmer months. But as radiant as the season may be, it often takes a quiet toll on our skin.

This is something deeply understood by the founder of The True Therapy, Pooja Garg who has learned—through both personal experience and professional practice—that while summer boosts our mood, it can leave even the healthiest skin stressed, dull, and vulnerable.

That’s why summer skincare is not merely a beauty routine—it’s a daily ritual of self-care and protection that our skin truly deserves.

Sunscreen: The Non-Negotiable Shield

The cornerstone of any summer skincare regimen is sunscreen. The founder emphasizes that this is not just a seasonal tip but a non-negotiable, year-round necessity. Regardless of whether the day is sunny or cloudy, a broad-spectrum SPF of 30 or higher serves as invisible armour against tanning, pigmentation, premature ageing, and more serious sun-related damage. Reapplication is key—every few hours, especially when outdoors. For ease, a small tube of sunscreen is kept in her bag, as essential as her wallet.

Moisturiser Myths Debunked

One common misconception she often hears is: “I don’t need moisturiser in summer—my skin is already oily.” In reality, skipping hydration leads to even more oil production as the skin tries to compensate for the lack of moisture. The recommended solution? A lightweight, water-based moisturiser with calming ingredients like aloe vera or hyaluronic acid. It’s described as a refreshing drink of water that quenches the skin’s thirst.

Cleanse Gently, Cleanse Smartly

After a day under the sun, skin craves a gentle reset. A mild, sulphate-free cleanser helps clear away sweat, sunscreen, and pollution without disturbing the skin’s natural oils. The founder cautions against harsh cleansers, which can leave skin tight and more vulnerable to summer heat.

Hydration Begins Within

Skincare products are only half the story. Internal hydration plays a huge role in maintaining glowing skin. The founder swears by simple infusions—adding lemon, mint, or cucumber to water to make hydration feel less like a task and more like a treat. Hydrated skin begins from a hydrated body.

Exfoliate—But Kindly

Gentle exfoliation once or twice a week is another tip she stands by. It helps remove dead skin and unclog pores, allowing the skin to breathe and absorb products more effectively. However, she stresses the importance of using a soft touch—over-exfoliating, especially in summer, can do more harm than good.

Let Your Skin Breathe

Summer is also the ideal time to simplify your makeup routine. Thick, heavy foundations can trap oil and sweat, leading to breakouts. Her go-to is a lightweight BB cream with SPF or just a touch of concealer to even the skin tone—allowing the skin to breathe and remain fresh.

Don’t Forget the Small Things

Often overlooked but equally important are the smaller areas of the face. Lips need protection too—a good SPF lip balm is a must. Eyes benefit not only from regular care but also from a quality pair of sunglasses to shield against UV damage. These seemingly minor steps can make a significant long-term difference.