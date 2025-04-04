Sunscreen: Why It’s The Most Important Step In Skincare

The most crucial part of any skincare is sunscreen, which should never be avoided. It is essential for maintaining healthy and youthful skin by protecting your skin from long term damage. Sunscreen helps avoid dark spots, sunburn, early ageing and even more serious problems like skin cancer.

Here's 4 reasons shared by Ritika Jayaswal, Founder and CEO at Nourish Mantra why sunscreen is the most important step in your skincare:

Protect from UV Rays:

UVA and UVB are the two dangerous ultraviolet (UV) rays that the sun emits. While UVB rays cause sunburn and raise the risk of skin cancer, UVA rays cause accelerated ageing by penetrating deeply into the skin. Sunscreen prevents harm in the short and long term by acting as a barrier.

Prevent from wrinkles and fine lines:

Fine lines and wrinkles are the result of the skin's collagen and elastin breaking down too soon due to UV exposure. The wrinkling, spots, and loss of suppleness brought on by exposure to the sun's UV rays is known as photoaging, and it can be prevented with regular sunscreen use.

Even skin tone:

UV damage can result in skin discolouration or hyperpigmentation. There are some places that might always look darker, red, or swollen. Melanocytes, which are cells that produce pigment, are harmed by UV light, which causes an excess of melanin. Sunscreen serves as a preventative precaution to maintain a more even skin tone.

Prevents damage from blue light:

Nowadays people spend a lot of time on the screen whether it's on smartphones, laptops, tablets or TV. Blue light from these gadgets can eventually damage our skin. Dark spots, pigmentation, wrinkles and fine lines can all result from exposure to blue light. Some sunscreens have components such as zinc oxide that create a barrier to protect the skin.