Sweat-Proof Makeup Look To Try Out This Summer

This year's summer heat sets the stage for makeup goals that stay fresh, radiant, and crease-free all day long. From long office days and commuting during peak heat to meeting friends over Sunday brunches or attending celebrations and functions, a sweat-proof look is required to stay picture-perfect without your makeup melting away.

Here is a quick look at how you can build a sweat-proof look that lasts as shared by Vaishnavi Jain, Product Development Head at PAC Cosmetics.

● Prepping your skin is very important before you start applying makeup. Always begin with a lightweight moisturizer that hydrates without making your skin greasy.

● Next, apply sunscreen to protect your skin from pigmentation and damage from too much exposure to the heat. Remember, this is a non-negotiable step to ensure your skin stays healthy. A non-comedogenic, broad-spectrum formula works best under makeup.

● Follow it up with a primer, as it will help your makeup last longer. Preferably, choose a water-based product to help build a long-lasting base to hold your makeup together.

● If you don’t need full coverage, you can skip foundation altogether and simply spot conceal with a lightweight concealer. Apply it sparingly to areas that need more attention, like under the eyes, around the nose, or over any blemishes. This approach lets your natural skin breathe while still giving you a polished and even look without the heaviness of a full base.

● For blush, I believe liquid blush is a great choice as it blends effortlessly and delivers a natural-looking flush that stays fresh throughout the day.

● Next, use a translucent powder for a smooth and even complexion that is shine-free. These powders are designed to lock in your base, absorb excess oil, and help make your makeup sweat-proof.

● Eye makeup often starts melting quickly, so what works best is using waterproof gel liners or long-lasting kohl pencils. These stay longer and look sharp all day without smudging.

● For your lips, avoid darker shades or heavy matte lipsticks, as they can feel uncomfortable in the heat. It is best to choose a lip oil or tint to achieve a minimal, glossy look. If you choose a nourishing formula, your lips will stay hydrated and comfortable.

● Finally, finish with a setting spray. This fine mist locks your makeup in place and acts like a protective shield against humidity, helping your look last all day.



