The Monsoon Mistake: Why Skipping Hair Oiling Is Weakening Your Hair

Monsoon has arrived, bringing with it the nostalgic scent of rain-soaked earth, a welcome chill in the air, and a silent assault on your hair. While you may be enjoying the seasonal shift, your hair is under stress. Increased humidity, exposure to rainwater, and regular shampooing strip hair of its natural oils and moisture, making it brittle, frizzy, and more prone to breakage.

Ironically, the biggest mistake many make during this season is skipping hair oiling, precisely when hair needs it the most. Dr. Shilpa Vora, Chief Research & Development Officer, Marico Limited, shares the monsoon mistake that all make by skipping hair oiling, is weakens your hair.

Humidity during this season causes hair strands to weaken, making them frizz-prone. Add to that rainwater laced with pollutants, and you have the perfect recipe for dullness, scalp infections, and even hair fall. But while many believe that hair doesn't need oil in moist weather, the truth is quite the opposite. A coconut-based hair oil can be a powerful ally in your monsoon hair care routine.

Coconut-based hair oils penetrate up to 10x deeper into your hair strands. It forms a protective layer, preventing protein loss caused by regular grooming. Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties support scalp health and help to reduce itchiness, dandruff, and overall hair damage.

A quick 30-minute application of coconut-based hair oil, done regularly, is enough to nourish your hair and improve its strength. Studies have also proven that oiled hair tends to break less than unoiled hair. Beyond physical protection, oiling—especially when paired with a gentle massage—stimulates blood flow, reduces stress, and supports overall hair growth. With hair follicles being among the fastest-growing cells in the body, this microcirculatory boost can make a visible difference to your hair’s health and volume—especially in seasons when hair feels limp and lifeless.

Pro tip: Think of oiling as your hair’s raincoat. It is best to lightly oil before stepping out in the rain to protect against water and pollution damage. Opt for a light, non-sticky coconut-based hair oil.



So, as you sip your evening chai and admire the downpour, don’t forget to give your hair the protection and nourishment it deserves. This season, let your hair soak in the goodness of coconut, not just the rain.