The Skincare Craze Among Young Girls: What Parents Need To Know

In today’s social media-driven world, beauty trends spread like wildfire — and increasingly, young girls, some as young as 8 or 10, are jumping onto the skincare bandwagon.

With influencers flaunting 10-step routines and “glowing skin secrets,” children are being exposed to products that are often not designed for their delicate, developing skin. Dr Urvashi Rana, Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad shares the skincare craze among young girls.

What’s Causing the Skincare Craze?

➔ Social Media Influence: Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube are full of beauty content creators — many of whom are teens or young adults. Children idolize them and mimic their routines.

➔ Peer Pressure: Children often want what their friends have — be it a serum, lip mask, or trendy moisturizer.

➔ Aesthetic Appeal: Colorful packaging, scents, and influencer marketing are designed to appeal to young eyes.

Why It’s a Concern

Skin Sensitivity - Children and young teens have thinner, more sensitive skin. Many skincare products aimed at adults contain retinoids, alpha hydroxy acids, salicylic acid, and strong exfoliants — all of which can irritate young skin, cause dryness, rashes, and even long-term damage.

Disruption of Natural Skin Barrier - Heavy use of actives or multiple products can disrupt the skin's natural barrier, leading to acne, breakouts, and skin barrier issues that didn’t exist before.

Psychological Pressure - Obsessing over “flawless skin” at a young age can lead to body image issues and low self-esteem, especially if a child starts believing her natural skin isn’t good enough.

What Parents Can Do

Start With a Conversation - Openly talk to your daughter about why she wants to use certain products. Is it curiosity, peer influence, or insecurity? Listen without judgment, then guide with facts.

Set Skincare Basics - For children and young teens, a basic skincare routine is enough:

➔ Mild cleanser (sulfate-free)

➔ Light moisturizer

➔ Sunscreen (SPF 30+) if going out in the sun. That’s all most young skin needs!

Educate About Marketing - Explain how beauty influencers are often paid to promote products, and that what works for adults may not be suitable for children.

Introduce Age-Appropriate Products - If your child is insistent, involve a dermatologist or choose gentle, fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested products meant for children or tweens.

Monitor Screen Time & Online Exposure - Set healthy boundaries around social media. Encourage real-life hobbies and interests outside of the digital world.

If your daughter has skin concerns like early acne, dryness, or eczema — consult a pediatric dermatologist. In such cases, skincare can be therapeutic and helpful under supervision.

Instilling self-love and skin confidence from a young age is the most powerful beauty lesson you can give her.