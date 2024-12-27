The Ultimate Henna Cream Guide: 7 Things To Keep In Mind For Stunning Hair

Many people are now suffering from early greying of hair. As a result, they often resort to harsh chemical- based hair dyes, as they are readily available in the market. However, these dyes contain ammonia and its by products like ethanolamine, diethanolamine, triethanolamine. They may also contain synthetic perfume, lauryl sulphate, EDTA and other toxins that may cause allergies, and even cancer with long term use. The search for a safe hair color led people back to the roots and re discovery of henna as a great hair color. Though, the orangish tint and messy application still put people away from it.

However, with changing time, henna has also changed its form and is now available in an all -new formulation that has made it more attractive to the young generation. Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil shares things to keep in mind while applying henna cream on hair.

1. Pre mixed henna cream is the perfect solution for those who don’t have the time to soak henna for hours and then apply it.

2. The henna cream with Brazilian herbs such as Copaiba, Cumaru, Jaborandi, Jua, Acai, Babacu oil, Guarana makes it more impactful and nutrient dense. This results in softer, hydrated, well-nourished hair and scalp that leads to frizz free hair.

3. Moreover, for those who don’t like the orange tint, henna cream is now available in variants that result in colors like red, copper, brown, chocolate brown, black etc. Perfect for fashionistas who prefer to flaunt trendy tresses, henna cream can solve all your hair color woes.

4. It comes with easy to apply applicator, which gives a mess free experience so that you don’t stain your hands while application. The applicator also ensures that the roots are covered properly, giving you full coverage.

5. Henna cream stays for a long time, and can easily cover up to 10 washes without fading. For those of you who require root touch up, it can be done as often as every week, depending on hair growth. Since henna cream has no harsh toxic ingredients, you can use it without interval.

6. For those of you who have undergone a chemical process on their hair, henna cream can be applied immediately as it does not have any side effects, and in fact it will further soften the hair.

7. To increase the life of hair colour, use post colouration shampoo and conditioner. Being natural, and chemical free, it gives a longer life to the hair colour, enabling it to stay rather than wash off easily.