Tips To Achieve Healthy, Shiny Locks Ahead Of Your Wedding Day

Your wedding day is that one special day in your life when the spotlight is on you, reflecting your glow of happiness and excitement! How about making sure your glorious mane of hair emits a special spark too?

From your Mehendi to your reception, your hair is at the centre-front of all the attention so, make sure you start prepping your hair much in advance. How? Follow a consistent haircare ritual but only after understanding the science behind what makes hair healthy and shiny. Ritu Vijayvergia, Co-Founder, 2.Oh!, shares how to achieve healthy, shiny locks ahead of your wedding day.

Hair Ritual!

Hair care isn’t just about last-minute fixes, it’s a life-long journey of understanding what works best for you that finally comes to fruition on your wedding day. An ideal haircare ritual should follow this order: cleanse, nourish, protect, and repair. A good shampoo is the first step to wash off dirt and build-ups so your hair is ready for nourishment.

Replace your regular conditioner with a rich, creamy hair mask infused with active ingredients like Behentrimonium Chloride and Argan Oil that locks in moisture, intensely hydrating your hair to make it shine and pop in all your wedding pictures! Use the mask not just post-shampoo but also as a pre-shower treatment. Applying it to your ends 15 minutes before washing can combat dryness effectively and leave your hair feeling soft and smooth. Once you’ve washed off the mask, seal in your cuticles and cut out the frizz by coating in a serum.

Glossed-up mane!

Hair dryness is one of the most common complaints during the winter wedding season. Adding regular pre-oiling sessions into your ritual can be a game changer. Oils like castor oil and argan oil penetrate the scalp, nourishing it from within and forming a protective layer that prevents moisture loss. Seasonal dryness caused by the cold and indoor heating can further strip your hair of its natural moisture.

To capture the flash of the cameras on your ‘Big’ day, give your hair some sass by making it look all glossed up! Clear gloss for hair enriched with ingredients like Cetrimonium Chloride gives you a mirror-like finish that lasts through multiple washes, making your hair look glamorous through all your wedding events!

Pop of Colour?

Weddings are for brides to express their individual styles and make a statement! What better way to get the wedding party grooving that flaunting a pop of color to your hair?



Choose from warm tones like hazelnut, toffee, or caramel, or deeper, bolder hues like wine red or violet to add some spunk! To maintain the vibrancy of your semi-permanent hair colors, use products formulated with micro-pure pigments that give you rich and beautiful fades.

Style it Right

Styling your hair in different hair-dos for all the functions is one of the most exciting beauty steps for brides! Styling without damage is an added perk! Whether you’re creating beachy waves for the Mehendi, an elegant up do for the Sangeet, or a sleek ponytail for the reception, the key to damage-free hair styling lies in a heat protectant!

Make sure you use a 3 in 1 Hair Styling Spray that offers blow-dry heat protection, enhances shine and adds volume all in one go, ensuring your hair stays healthy and hydrated when it is styled in different ways. Use only sprays infused with panthenol and hair proteins that provide nourishment while helping your hairstyles look polished and effortless. With the right tools and products, you can confidently explore different looks for every occasion, knowing your hair will stay shiny, smooth, and wedding-ready, long after the celebrations are over.