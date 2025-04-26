Advertisement
OILY SKIN SOLUTIONS

Tired Of Oily Skin? Try These 3 Simple And Natural Homemade Facials That Really Work

Struggling with oily skin? Simple kitchen ingredients can help control oil, unclog pores, and refresh your face naturally.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 11:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Excess oil can lead to clogged pores, acne breakouts, and a constant shiny look.
  • Your kitchen is filled with simple, natural ingredients that can help balance oil.
  • Dealing with oily skin doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive.
Tired Of Oily Skin? Try These 3 Simple And Natural Homemade Facials That Really Work freepik

If you struggle with an oily face, you’re not alone. Excess oil can lead to clogged pores, acne breakouts, and a constant shiny look. But don’t worry — you don’t need fancy products to keep oil in check. Your kitchen is filled with simple, natural ingredients that can help balance oil, clear your skin, and leave your face feeling refreshed.

Here are 3 easy DIY facials using ingredients you probably already have at home:-

1. Honey & Lemon Facial – For Oil Control and Brightening

Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon raw honey  
- ½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice  

How to Use:
Mix the honey and lemon juice in a bowl. Apply evenly to your face, avoiding the eye area. Leave it on for 15–20 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water.

Why It Works:
Honey is a natural antibacterial and humectant, meaning it hydrates without adding oil. Lemon helps reduce excess oil and brightens the skin, thanks to its natural astringent and vitamin C properties.

2. Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) & Rose Water Facial – For Deep Cleansing

Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons Multani Mitti (Fuller’s Earth)  
- Enough rose water to make a smooth paste  

How to Use:
Mix Multani Mitti and rose water to create a smooth paste. Apply it to your face and let it dry for about 15 minutes. Rinse with cool water.

Why It Works:
Multani Mitti absorbs excess oil and deeply cleanses pores, while rose water tones and soothes the skin, making it a perfect combo for oily skin types.

3. Oatmeal & Yogurt Facial – For Gentle Exfoliation

Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons ground oatmeal  
- 1 tablespoon plain yogurt  

How to Use:
Mix the oatmeal and yogurt together. Apply it to your face, gently massaging in circular motions. Leave it on for 10–15 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water.

Why It Works:
Oatmeal acts as a gentle exfoliator and soothes irritation. Yogurt contains lactic acid, which helps in dissolving dead skin cells and tightening pores.

Tips for Best Results:

- Use these facials 1–2 times a week depending on your skin’s needs.  
- Always do a patch test before applying anything new to your face.  
- Moisturize lightly after washing off the facial to maintain hydration.

Dealing with oily skin doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. With just a few simple ingredients from your kitchen, you can create effective, natural facials that help balance oil, cleanse deeply, and leave your skin feeling fresh and radiant. Give these easy DIY recipes a try and enjoy a healthy, shine-free glow — the natural way!

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

