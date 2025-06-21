Top 7 Simple Home Remedies To Control Greasy Hair Naturally During The Summer Season
Struggling with oily hair in the summer? Try these simple and natural home ,remedies to keep ypur scalp fresh, oil-free, and your hair looking clean and voluminous all day along.
- Summer heat can be harsh on your scalp, making your hair feel greasy, limp, and flat just hours after washing.
- Excess sweating, humidity, and increased oil production all contribute to oily hair that can also lead to scalp issues.
- With these simple, affordable, and chemical-free home remedies, you can keep your scalp clean and your hair fresh.
Why Does Hair Get Greasy in Summer?
In the summer months, your scalp produces more sebum (natural oil) to protect against heat and dehydration. Combine that with sweat, pollution, and hair products, and your scalp can quickly turn into an oil trap. The result? Greasy, flat hair that feels dirty even when it’s not.
7 Effective Home Remedies to Tackle Greasy Hair Naturally:-
1. Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse
How to use: Mix 2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar with 1 cup of water. After shampooing, rinse your hair with this solution.
Benefits:
Balances scalp pH
Removes excess oil and product buildup
Adds natural shine
2. Aloe Vera Gel + Lemon Juice Mask
How to use: Mix 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel with 1 tbsp of lemon juice. Apply to scalp, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse off.
Benefits:
Controls oil production
Soothes scalp irritation
Fights dandruff
3. Baking Soda Scalp Cleanser
How to use: Mix 1 tbsp of baking soda with water to form a paste. Apply to damp scalp, massage gently, and rinse thoroughly.
Benefits:
Absorbs excess oil
Deep cleans the scalp
Acts as a natural dry shampoo
4. Fuller’s Earth (Multani Mitti) Hair Pack
How to use: Make a paste using Multani Mitti and water (or rose water). Apply to the scalp, let it dry, and wash off with mild shampoo.
Benefits:
Detoxifies the scalp
Absorbs oil and sweat
Keeps hair fresh longer
5. Green Tea Rinse
How to use: Brew green tea, let it cool, and pour over your scalp and hair. Leave for 10 minutes, then rinse.
Benefits:
Regulates oil secretion
Rich in antioxidants
Refreshes the scalp
6. Tea Tree Oil Scalp Mist
How to use: Add 4–5 drops of tea tree oil to 1 cup of distilled water. Store in a spray bottle and spritz on the scalp.
Benefits:
Has natural antibacterial properties
Reduces oil buildup
Keeps scalp feeling fresh throughout the day
7. Cornstarch or Baby Powder (As a Dry Shampoo)
How to use: Dust a small amount on the roots, leave for 5 minutes, then brush out.
Benefits:
Instantly absorbs oil
Adds volume to flat hair
Perfect for in-between wash days
Bonus Tips to Prevent Oily Hair in Summer
Avoid over-washing, which stimulates more oil production
Use a sulfate-free shampoo
Tie your hair loosely or in braids to reduce sweat contact
Avoid heavy conditioners on the scalp
Keep your hairbrush and pillowcases clean
Greasy hair in summer doesn’t have to be a constant battle. With these simple, affordable, and chemical-free home remedies, you can keep your scalp clean and your hair fresh—naturally. Incorporate these remedies into your weekly routine and enjoy healthy, voluminous hair all summer long!
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
