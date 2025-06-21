Top 7 Simple Home Remedies To Control Greasy Hair Naturally During The Summer Season

Summer heat can be harsh on your scalp, making your hair feel greasy, limp, and flat just hours after washing. Excess sweating, humidity, and increased oil production all contribute to oily hair that not only looks unclean but can also lead to scalp issues like dandruff or acne. If you're tired of washing your hair every day or dealing with that sticky, sweaty scalp feeling, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with simple, natural home remedies that are both effective and easy to use.

Why Does Hair Get Greasy in Summer?

In the summer months, your scalp produces more sebum (natural oil) to protect against heat and dehydration. Combine that with sweat, pollution, and hair products, and your scalp can quickly turn into an oil trap. The result? Greasy, flat hair that feels dirty even when it’s not.

7 Effective Home Remedies to Tackle Greasy Hair Naturally:-

1. Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

How to use: Mix 2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar with 1 cup of water. After shampooing, rinse your hair with this solution.

Benefits:

Balances scalp pH

Removes excess oil and product buildup

Adds natural shine

2. Aloe Vera Gel + Lemon Juice Mask

How to use: Mix 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel with 1 tbsp of lemon juice. Apply to scalp, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse off.

Benefits:

Controls oil production

Soothes scalp irritation

Fights dandruff

3. Baking Soda Scalp Cleanser

How to use: Mix 1 tbsp of baking soda with water to form a paste. Apply to damp scalp, massage gently, and rinse thoroughly.

Benefits:

Absorbs excess oil

Deep cleans the scalp

Acts as a natural dry shampoo

4. Fuller’s Earth (Multani Mitti) Hair Pack

How to use: Make a paste using Multani Mitti and water (or rose water). Apply to the scalp, let it dry, and wash off with mild shampoo.

Benefits:

Detoxifies the scalp

Absorbs oil and sweat

Keeps hair fresh longer

5. Green Tea Rinse

How to use: Brew green tea, let it cool, and pour over your scalp and hair. Leave for 10 minutes, then rinse.

Benefits:

Regulates oil secretion

Rich in antioxidants

Refreshes the scalp

6. Tea Tree Oil Scalp Mist

How to use: Add 4–5 drops of tea tree oil to 1 cup of distilled water. Store in a spray bottle and spritz on the scalp.

Benefits:

Has natural antibacterial properties

Reduces oil buildup

Keeps scalp feeling fresh throughout the day

7. Cornstarch or Baby Powder (As a Dry Shampoo)

How to use: Dust a small amount on the roots, leave for 5 minutes, then brush out.

Benefits:

Instantly absorbs oil

Adds volume to flat hair

Perfect for in-between wash days

Bonus Tips to Prevent Oily Hair in Summer

Avoid over-washing, which stimulates more oil production

Use a sulfate-free shampoo

Tie your hair loosely or in braids to reduce sweat contact

Avoid heavy conditioners on the scalp

Keep your hairbrush and pillowcases clean

Greasy hair in summer doesn’t have to be a constant battle. With these simple, affordable, and chemical-free home remedies, you can keep your scalp clean and your hair fresh—naturally. Incorporate these remedies into your weekly routine and enjoy healthy, voluminous hair all summer long!

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)