Want Glowing Skin? Try THESE 8 Skincare Rituals Inspired By Different Cultures Across The World

When it comes to skincare, every culture has its own time-tested secrets passed down through generations. From the minimalist routines of Japan to the indulgent rituals of France, beauty practices across the globe offer unique ways to pamper your skin and enhance its natural glow. Ready to take your skincare game international?

Here are 8 beauty rituals from around the world that you can incorporate into your daily routine:-

1. France: Double Cleansing for a Flawless Base

French women are known for their effortless beauty, and one of their secrets lies in the double cleansing method. This involves starting with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and impurities, followed by a gentle foaming or cream cleanser to purify the skin. It ensures your face is squeaky clean without being stripped of natural oils.

2. Japan: Layering Lightweight Hydration

The Japanese skincare routine focuses on layering light products like essences, lotions, and serums to deeply hydrate the skin. This method ensures each layer absorbs fully, creating a plump, dewy complexion known as mochi hada (soft, bouncy skin like rice cake).

3. South Korea: Sheet Mask Indulgence

K-beauty has taken the world by storm, and sheet masks are at the heart of it. Infused with serums and active ingredients, sheet masks provide instant hydration and brightening effects. Use them 2–3 times a week for that coveted glass-skin glow.

4. India: Turmeric for Radiance

Indian beauty rituals often revolve around natural ingredients, and turmeric is a superstar. Known for its anti-inflammatory and brightening properties, a simple DIY turmeric face mask with yogurt and honey can rejuvenate dull skin and fight acne.

5. Morocco: Argan Oil for Nourishment

Dubbed "liquid gold," Moroccan argan oil is rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, making it perfect for moisturizing skin and hair. Use it as a facial oil, body moisturizer, or even a hair serum to add natural shine and softness.

6. Greece: Olive Oil for Anti-Aging

Greeks have used olive oil for centuries, not just in cooking but also in skincare. Packed with antioxidants, olive oil can be used as a cleanser, moisturizer, or even an overnight mask to fight signs of aging and maintain supple skin.

7. Brazil: Coffee Scrubs for Smooth Skin

Brazilian beauty is all about radiant, beach-ready skin. Coffee scrubs are popular for exfoliating the body, reducing cellulite, and boosting circulation. The caffeine tightens skin while sloughing off dead cells for a polished look.

8. Egypt: Milk Baths for Softness

Legend has it that Cleopatra bathed in milk to keep her skin soft and youthful. The lactic acid in milk acts as a natural exfoliant, leaving the skin silky smooth. Add a few cups of milk to your bath or try milk-based cleansers for a luxurious experience.

Your skin deserves the best — and sometimes, that means looking beyond borders. Whether you’re soaking in a milk bath like Cleopatra or layering serums like a Tokyo local, these international beauty rituals can elevate your skincare regime and help you achieve radiant, healthy skin. So why not give your routine a global glow-up?

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)