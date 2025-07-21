Wearing Tight Clothes In Monsoon Behind Your Body Acne? Find Out Most-Affected Body Parts & How To Deal With Breakouts

Monsoons are welcomed by most due to the relief they provide from the scorching heat of the sun, but what is disturbing is that they also impact the skin’s pH balance. Body acne occurrences are quite common in rainy weather, mostly affecting the back, shoulders or even chest. Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Eden Skin Clinic share with us the cause behind these breakouts lies mostly in tight clothing.

Link between monsoons and tight clothing

During monsoon, the humidity levels soar. When you wear tight clothes, especially synthetic fabrics like nylon or polyester, they tend to trap sweat, oil, and bacteria against your skin. This creates a warm, moist environment — the ideal breeding ground for Cutibacterium acnes and Malassezia, microbes responsible for acne and fungal acne respectively.

Also, constant friction caused by snug clothing — like leggings, sports bras, or skinny jeans — can irritate the skin and block pores, worsening existing breakouts and triggering new ones. This type of acne is often referred to as “acne mechanica.”

Most Affected Body Parts

Body acne in the monsoon usually pops up on the back and shoulders, chest, buttocks and inner thighs.

These are areas where sweat accumulates and where tight clothes tend to cling the most.

Strategies to deal with monsoon breakouts

1. Opt for breathable fabric clothing -Opt for loose, airy clothes made from cotton, bamboo, or linen. These fabrics allow the skin to breathe and absorb sweat instead of trapping it.

2. Shower post sweating session - Whether it’s post-workout or after being out in the sticky monsoon weather, make it a habit to shower and change into dry clothes. Don’t sit around in damp or sweaty outfits.

3. Gentle skin exfoliation - 2–3 times a week, use a mild exfoliating body wash containing salicylic acid or glycolic acid. It helps unclog pores and reduces inflammation.

4. Body moisturizers of non-comedogenic nature - Avoid thick, greasy moisturizers that can block pores. Use lightweight, non-comedogenic options that hydrate without suffocating the skin.

5. Routinely washing of undergarments and gym wear - When you rewear your damp or sweaty clothes, bacteria get transferred to your skin. That is why it is important to wear fresh clothes as well as undergarments.

6. Don’t overdo clothes - Layering may feel cozy during rainy spells, but it traps more heat and sweat. Dress in single, comfortable layers unless it’s really cold.

Conclusion

Monsoons cannot be controlled but what is in your hands is your choice of clothes. Swap tight and synthetic fabrics with breathable, skin friendly clothes and stay far away from body acne during this humid weather. Be gentle to your skin and it will stay clear!