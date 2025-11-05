The importance of sunscreen cannot be overstated — it is absolutely non-negotiable. Whether at the beach, stuck in traffic, or sitting in an air-conditioned office, skipping sunscreen leaves the skin vulnerable to damage that often goes unnoticed.

According to a plastic surgeon and skin specialist, many patients struggle with pigmentation, dullness, premature ageing, and stubborn tanning without realizing that the main cause is daily, unprotected exposure to light. It’s not only sunlight that harms the skin; even indoor white light and screen exposure can damage skin cells at a molecular level.

Dr. Smriti Nathani, Plastic Surgeon & Skin Specialist, shares what really happens when you skip sunscreen even indoors. Most people spend their days under LED lights, in front of laptops, or on their phones — all of which emit high-energy visible (HEV) light, commonly known as blue light. This blue light penetrates deeper than UVB rays and can trigger free radical formation, oxidative stress, and collagen breakdown. The consequences include pigmentation, early fine lines, dullness, and inflammation — issues particularly common in Indian skin, which is naturally more prone to uneven tone.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

UVA rays, often called the “ageing rays,” can also penetrate through windows, meaning that even those who stay indoors or work near natural light remain exposed. Despite claiming to “hardly be in the sun,” many patients exhibit clear signs of light-induced skin damage.

For individuals undergoing treatments such as chemical peels, lasers, or injectables, neglecting sunscreen can delay healing, heighten sensitivity, and reverse the benefits of the procedures.

Expert recommends the following: