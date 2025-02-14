White Hair? Coconut Oil Will Make White Hair Black Naturally, Mix THESE 2 Things

In the present times, the problem of white hair at a young age has become quite common. Youth are very upset due to this and sometimes they also have to face embarrassment and low confidence. There may be genetic reasons for this, but usually messy lifestyle and unhealthy food habits and pollution are blamed for this. Hair dye can never be the right option to make white hair black again, because due to this the hair starts looking unnatural, dry and lifeless. To get dark hair again, you have to take the help of coconut oil and also mix 3 things with it.

Ways to darken hair with coconut oil

1. Coconut oil and Mehndi

Coconut oil is considered very beneficial for hair and Mehndi also works as a natural hair color. First of all, dry the Mehndi leaves in the sun. Then boil 4 to 5 tablespoons of coconut oil. Now add dried Mehndi leaves in this oil and when the color starts appearing in the oil, turn off the gas. Then apply the oil to the hair when it becomes lukewarm. After about 30 minutes, wash the hair with clean water. If you do this regularly, the darkness of the hair will return.

2. Coconut oil and Amla

A mixture of coconut oil and amla can prove to be beneficial to get rid of white hair. We all know that many types of nutrients and Ayurvedic properties are found in Indian Gooseberry. Amla can benefit our skin as well as hair. This fruit has the power to increase collagen. Amla is rich in iron, vitamin C and iron which improves hair health. Mix 2 to 3 teaspoons of amla powder in 4 teaspoons of coconut oil and heat it in a vessel. When this paste cools down, apply it on the scalp. Massaging this paste in the hair is very beneficial. Wait overnight and wash the head with clean water in the morning. Its effect will be visible in a few days.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)