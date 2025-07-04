For those who love to color their hair, whether to stay abreast with the latest fashion or to cover those greys, harsh chemical-based hair dyes were a quick solution for a long time. However, consumers started seeing long-term negative impacts on their hair and scalp. They saw an increase in hair fall and the hair turned brittle and lifeless. Moreover, while the color looked great initially, it faded with every wash, ultimately requiring another visit to the salon.

The aware consumer is now shifting to natural, harsh-chemical-free ways to naturally cover the greys. Henna cream, a ready-made henna paste mixed with ingredients such as jua, malva, babassu oil, jaborandi, guarana, and aça, sourced from Brazilian rainforests, has emerged as a popular choice for millennials who are turning away from harsh chemicals.

Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder and CEO of Surya Brasil shares why millennials are switching to henna creams for scalp- safe hair colour.

Great for concealing greys, henna cream has a variety of ingredients. It lasts longer than harsh chemical hair dyes and gives the scalp and hair nutrition and nourishment. This pre-mixed henna paste comes with an easy-to-use applicator and is a great choice for people who find henna messy. Simply apply for about two hours, then rinse it off. Your hair will be lovely, shining and soft. This henna cream, when mixed with the right ingredients, can produce beautiful hair colours like red, copper, brown, black, burgundy, and even blonde. It is a solution especially for those who have more greys and who don’t like the orangish stain that henna cream leaves behind.



When used as a natural hair mask, henna is perfect for restoring depleted nutrients and giving your hair the lustre it deserves, particularly in the winter. Because it is natural, organic, and vegan, and because it doesn't include any harmful chemicals like PPD, EDTA, GMOs, gluten, ammonia, or its byproducts like ethanolamine, diethanolamine, or triethanolamine, henna is the perfect answer. Ammonia and its derivatives, which have been linked to cancer, are frequently found in harsh chemical-based hair colours. Endocrine disruptors include things like TEA, DEA, sulphates, PPD, resorcinol or hydrogen peroxide, and parabens. Thyroid issues may result in certain individuals due to an imbalance in the endocrine glands caused by sulphates.

Use shampoos with mild cleansing ingredients, ideally with high conditioning power, for everyday maintenance to maintain the hair's natural oil content. Color fixation shampoos and conditioners will ensure that the color stays longer, instead of simply fading away. Also, they can be used post-henna cream application or chemical hair dye.

Avoid too much heat as well. Use lukewarm water to wash the hair and let it air dry to preserve its natural moisture content. The greatest advice when coloring your hair is to choose solutions that have a lot of natural components that won't damage your hair.

Your best option is to use Henna Cream which is rich in conditioning nutrients, has an easy-to-use applicator, and covers all white hair. It also provides a complete solution from root to tip, restoring nutrients and hydrating the hair. Moreover, henna cream color stays for up to 10 washes, only needing root touch-up as per hair growth. Being natural, it does not have any side effects. Thus, henna cream is a great solution for those looking for natural ways to color their hair.