But somewhere along the way, beauty in India began to be sold on insecurity and unrealistic promises. Fairer in seven days. Younger overnight. Perfect skin without effort. For a while, consumers believed it. Then they tolerated it.

In a world where attention is constantly stolen and stress feels permanent; skincare has become one of the few rituals people do purely for themselves. No applause. No validation. Just quiet consistency, morning and night. Shankar Prasad, Founder & CEO, Plum shares why skincare is now central to self-care in India's beauty evolution.

The new generation of Indian skincare consumers is no longer impressed by noise. They don’t want ten-step routines or dramatic “before-and-after” stories. They want fewer, more effective products that are clearly explained and logically backed. Skincare has become one of the most accountability-driven categories in beauty and brands that cannot rationally explain what they sell are being left behind.

Another meaningful shift: skincare now ranks high as a self-motivation habit. Sunscreen sits alongside workouts, balanced diets, and meditation. As consumers move from chasing perfection to embracing rational consistency, skincare is evolving from unrealistic goals to realistic self-care.

The obsession with instant glow is fading (pun unintended). Replacing it is a far more mature focus on barrier repair, sun protection, and long-term skin resilience routines and products that deliver outcomes, not just promises.

Skincare is also finally becoming gender-agnostic. It is increasingly central to men’s everyday routines, moving beyond just facewash and “fairness” creams. Older consumers once conditioned to chase fairness and youth are choosing care, repair, and well-ageing instead. Common sense is finally entering the category, and that’s a good thing.

For brands, this new era is unforgiving. You can’t overpromise. You can’t confuse. And you can’t talk down to consumers. The future belongs to brands that simplify, educate, and respect intelligence not those chasing the next viral claim or smart selling tactic.

Skincare now sits at the heart of India’s self-care movement because it reflects how people actually live: busy, sceptical, informed, and self-aware. Trust, simplicity, and respect for the consumer’s intelligence will thankfully define the winners in the years to come.