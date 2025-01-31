Sunscreen is not only for beach days or sunny holidays; it should be a regular component of our skincare regimen.



While many individuals only use sunscreen when they spend long periods of time in the sun, the fact is that UV radiation may harm your skin even on overcast days or in the winter.

We are continually exposed to intense and hazardous Ultraviolet rays, whether it is summer or winter, outside or indoors, which destroy our skin's DNA cells and cause a variety of skin problems. Sunscreen not only protects your skin from tanning, pigmentation and sun damage and, but it also prevents premature ageing and skin cell damage.

Wearing sunscreen is the finest thing a person can do for himself in the future.



In this article, we'll delve into the reasons why sunscreen should be your skincare staple unlocking the power of daily UV protection as shared by Dr. Sunita Naik, Dermatologist and Head Medical Advisor (West) at Kaya Clinic.

Protects your skin from harmful UV rays

The sun's UV radiation causes premature aging, including wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. Furthermore, extended sun exposure raises the risk of skin cancer, particularly melanoma, the deadliest kind of skin cancer. Using sunscreen on a regular basis protects your skin from dangerous UV rays, lowering the risk of sun damage and skin cancer.

Maintains skin health

Sun damage not only affects the look of your skin, but it can also impair its general health and function. UV light affects the skin's natural barrier, increasing its susceptibility to irritation, inflammation, and infection. Sunscreen protects the skin barrier, making it healthy, robust, and better equipped to resist against environmental aggressors.

Protection from sunburn

Sunburn is not only unpleasant and ugly, but also indicates severe skin damage. Sunscreen protects against sunburn by preventing UVB rays, which are what cause the skin's outer layers to burn. By wearing sunscreen on a regular basis, you may enjoy outdoor activities without being concerned about the immediate impacts of sun exposure.

Prevents premature ageing

Sunscreen protects against premature aging induced by UV exposure. UV radiation from the sun cause collagen breakdown in the skin, resulting in drooping, wrinkles, and loss of suppleness. Applying sunscreen on a daily basis will help retain your skin's young appearance and keep it smoother and firmer.

Reduces Risk of Skin Cancer:

Skin cancer is one of the most prevalent cancer globally and is mostly caused by UV exposure. Applying sunscreen on a daily basis can greatly lower your chances of acquiring skin cancer. Remember that skin cancer may develop anywhere on the body, so apply sunscreen to all exposed regions, such as the face, neck, ears, hands, and arms.