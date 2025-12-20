Why Winter Triggers Hair Fall And Dandruff— And What Actually Helps?
Winter hair problems are common—but not unavoidable. A balanced scalp care routine, gentle products, nourishing food, and mindful habits can help you control hair fall, dandruff, and itchiness effectively. Treat your scalp with care this season, and your hair will thank you with strength, shine, and comfort all winter long.
Trending Photos
Winter may be kind to your skin, but for your hair and scalp, it often brings a triple threat—increased hair fall, stubborn dandruff, and constant itching. Cold air outside, dry indoor heating, and reduced moisture levels can disrupt scalp health, making hair weaker and more prone to breakage.
The good news? With the right care routine and a few mindful changes, you can keep your scalp calm and your hair healthy all winter long.
Why Winter Triggers Hair Problems
During winter, low humidity levels strip moisture from the scalp, leading to dryness and flakiness. Reduced blood circulation in colder temperatures can weaken hair roots, while hot showers further dry out the scalp. Add woollen caps, less frequent hair washing, and styling products to the mix, and you have the perfect environment for dandruff and hair fall.
1. Oil Your Scalp the Right Way
- Oiling is essential in winter—but overdoing it can worsen dandruff.
- Use light, nourishing oils like coconut, almond, or jojoba oil
- Massage gently to boost blood circulation
- Leave it on for 30–60 minutes; avoid overnight oiling if you’re dandruff-prone
- For itchy scalp, add a few drops of tea tree oil to your carrier oil
- Regular oiling strengthens roots and prevents dryness-induced hair fall.
2. Choose a Winter-Friendly Shampoo
- Your summer shampoo may be too harsh for winter.
- Switch to a mild, sulphate-free shampoo
- If dandruff is a concern, use an anti-dandruff shampoo 1–2 times a week
- Avoid washing hair with very hot water—lukewarm is best
- Over-washing can strip natural oils, worsening scalp irritation.
3. Condition Is Non-Negotiable
- Skipping conditioner in winter is a common mistake.
- Apply conditioner mainly to lengths and ends, not the scalp
- Look for ingredients like shea butter, argan oil, aloe vera, or glycerin
- Use a deep conditioning mask once a week
- Well-conditioned hair is less prone to breakage and split ends.
4. Keep Dandruff Under Control Naturally
- If flakes persist, try simple home remedies:
- Aloe vera gel on the scalp soothes itching and reduces flakes
- Apple cider vinegar (diluted) helps restore scalp pH
- Neem water rinse has antifungal properties
- Consistency matters—natural remedies take time but are gentle and effective.
5. Don’t Ignore Your Diet
- What you eat reflects directly on your hair health, especially in winter.
- Include protein-rich foods like eggs, lentils, and nuts
- Add omega-3 fatty acids from walnuts and seeds
- Stay hydrated—dry scalp is often linked to low water intake
- Seasonal dry fruits and warm, nourishing foods support scalp health from within.
6. Be Gentle With Styling
- Winter hair is already fragile.
- Avoid excessive heat styling
- Don’t tie hair too tight under caps or scarves
- Use wooden or wide-tooth combs to reduce breakage
- Let your hair air-dry whenever possible.
7. Wash Caps and Pillowcases Regularly
- Unwashed winter accessories can trap sweat, oil, and dirt.
- Clean woollen caps and scarves frequently
- Change pillowcases every week
- This simple habit can significantly reduce dandruff flare-ups and itching.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv