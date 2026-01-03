Winter skincare: How To Protect Your Skin From Acne, Dullness And Nighttime Moisture Loss

Winter brings along cozy vibes but sometimes it becomes harsh for the skin. The factors that deeply impact the winter skin include humidity, cold and dry winds and heating systems installed indoors. They make the skin look dehydrated by excessive moisture loss and also makes it prone to breakouts.

Be mindful to opt for a few tweaks in your skincare regime to fight winter dullness and make the skin look radiant, even in winters.

Dr. Rupika Singh, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist and Founder of Akiya Aesthetics shares how to protect your skin from acne, dullness and nighttime moisture loss.

(1) Acne combat with hydration and gentle care - Acne and skin breakouts are a common occurrence during winters as the skin’s barrier gets compromised and this leads to inflammation and acne trigger. So practice good skincare during winters such as using gentle pH balanced face cleanser to remove skin dirt without over drying it.

Face cleansers with actives such as salicylic acid or retinoids should be applied twice or thrice a week to avoid skin irritation. Add niacinamide (2–5%) to your routine to regulate oil, soothe redness, and support the barrier. For those dealing with fungal acne, avoid heavy creams and opt for gel-based, non-comedogenic moisturizers.

Also, be mindful of winter habits—wearing woolen caps or scarves can cause friction, trapping sweat and triggering breakouts on the forehead and jawline. Keep these accessories clean and avoid touching your face often.

(2) Prevention of nighttime loss of moisture - There is an increased transepidermal water loss (TEWL) during winters, which means skin loses more moisture overnight and needs extra hydration and care during nighttime.

After face cleansing, go for a hydrating toner application such as the one containing ingredients namely hyaluronic acid, glycerin or rice water. Top it up with a layer of moisturizer containing ceramides to deeply nourish the skin. For individuals with extremely dry skin, squalane on the top or a sleep mask also works wonders. Application of baseline all over the face, without professional consultation, is not recommended. Indoor humidifiers also help in restoring skin moisture levels that get depleted with indoor heaters.

(3) Dullness protection with antioxidants and gentle exfoliation - Cold weather makes the skin look tired and lifeless as cellular turnover slows down. But the easiest fix for this is exfoliating once a week with gentle chemical exfoliants such as lactic acid or PHA. They help to scrub away the dead skin cells without causing skin irritation.



For additional skin brightening benefits, add a vitamin C based serum in the morning skincare regime. It helps to boost the skin glow and also gives protection against pollution and UV rays damage. When paired with a broad spectrum sunscreen of SPF varying between 30-50, vitamin C can help to even out skin tone.

Craving for instant radiance? Try adding certain superfoods such as oranges, amla, leafy greens etc. as they enable collagen synthesis and give a strong antioxidant defense.