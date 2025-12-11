Bengaluru Techie Loses 4 Kilos In 45 Days: Her Vegan, Dairy-Free Diet For PCOS

Tanya, a Senior SWE based in Bengaluru, never imagined that a drastic dietary shift would redefine her fitness journey. A longtime lover of paneer, yoghurt, milk, and even a daily packet of chips, she was forced to rethink her habits when her doctor advised her to cut dairy for PCOS management. What started as a difficult transition soon became a life-changing transformation.

In a recent post on X, Tanya shared how she now hits her protein targets while staying fully vegan. She has been training at the gym six days a week for the past two months, but admits that maintaining a clean diet has been far more challenging than her workouts. Letting go of dairy felt overwhelming, especially since paneer and yoghurt were both comfort foods and key protein sources for her.

I am hitting 90-100g of protein daily despite being a vegan.



Gym 6 days a week, since the past 2 months.



Eating clean is way harder than going to gym, and on top of that doctor recommended me to not eat dairy due to PCOS. Absolute nightmare for a vegetarian.



It was such a… pic.twitter.com/hR6ko73Li3 — Tanya Rajhans (@tanyarajhans7) December 3, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The switch wasn’t smooth either. Tanya revealed that her first attempt at eating tofu made her vomit — but she didn’t give up. With persistence, soy became her primary protein source, and she rebuilt her meals around vegan-friendly ingredients that supported her health goals. As her consistency paid off, the visible progress encouraged her to stay committed.

Tanya describes herself as someone who doesn’t quit once she sets her mind to something, and that determination helped her push through the toughest days. In just a month and a half, she lost 4 kilos and gained noticeable muscle mass. The transformation, she says, feels incredible and has boosted her confidence. She urges others to keep going, reminding them that the effort is truly worth it — and that the rewards go far beyond the number on the scale.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)