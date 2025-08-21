Beyond Balance: Rethinking Work And Life Through The Lens Of “Designing Your Life"

For decades, the traditional work-life balance model has shaped how we think about success and wellbeing. In this model, “work” and “life” are treated as separate silos—work is where you earn a living, and life is where you seek joy, meaning, and relationships.

But this split creates an artificial tension: the idea that more of one inevitably means less of the other. It also reinforces the notion that money, meaning, and joy come from different “places,” and that achieving one requires sacrificing the other.

Many of us live caught in this tug-of-war, believing that if we manage our time better, draw sharper boundaries, and prioritize more effectively, we will eventually achieve balance. Yet, the constant guilt of not being balanced often becomes a source of stress rather than relief. Navyug Mohnot, Stanford Designing Your Life Educator, Certified Facilitator, and Coach shares how to rethink work and life through the lens of 'designing your life'

A Radical Shift: Designing Your Life

The Designing Your Life (DYL) framework, pioneered at Stanford University, offers a liberating alternative. Instead of treating work and life as competing forces, it invites us to design a coherent life—a life where all the pieces fit together meaningfully.

DYL reframes the zero-sum game of work-life balance into a portfolio of four elements:

Work – not just a job, but your contribution and impact.

– not just a job, but your contribution and impact. Play – activities that bring pure joy and renewal.

– activities that bring pure joy and renewal. Health – physical and mental vitality that forms the foundation of everything.

– physical and mental vitality that forms the foundation of everything. Love – the web of relationships and connections that sustain us.

The framework isn’t about time management, but satisfaction management—monitoring your personal “gauges” in each area and taking actions that increase alignment and fulfilment.

I’ve been teaching this approach for years through the Designing Your Life course at Ashoka University, the Indian School of Business, and the National Institute of Design. Students resonate with it instantly—they learn to assess their satisfaction across these quadrants and design actions that elevate their lives holistically.

From Balance to Coherence

Life-designers don’t aim for balance; they aim for coherence. A coherent life means that your beliefs, actions, roles, and aspirations align with one another in a way that feels whole.

When coherence is present, you feel energised rather than drained, present rather than divided. Instead of endlessly negotiating between work and life, you create a system where each domain informs and supports the other.

This approach also frees us from guilt. Rather than asking, “Am I spending enough time at home or at work?”, we begin asking, “Is my life aligned with what I believe? Am I doing things that make me feel alive?”

Building a Portfolio of Identities

As author Simone Stolzoff notes, this is about creating a “portfolio of identities.” You are not just your job title; you are a creator, a learner, a parent, a friend, a partner.

This richer sense of self is deeply humanizing—it reminds us that we are not just “resources” to be optimized, but whole beings capable of designing meaningful, generative lives.

Living a Generative Life

The ultimate goal isn’t balancing a fixed number of hours between competing priorities. It is about designing a generative life—one that evolves with you, fuels energy rather than exhaustion, and reflects the full richness of who you are becoming.

As Professors Bill Burnett and Dave Evans, creators of the DYL framework, put it:

“Your life is not a problem to be solved—it’s a design to be lived.”

The pursuit of work-life balance, then, is not about achieving a static equilibrium. It is a messy, creative, and ongoing process where the real goal is aliveness, coherence, and satisfaction across the dimensions of work, play, health, and love.

As Dr. Vikram Vora, Medical Director at International SOS, explains, “By fostering open communication, empathy, and trust, organisations can empower Gen Z employees to thrive, innovate, and contribute meaningfully. Access to thoughtfully designed wellbeing programmes—focused on awareness, destigmatisation, early identification of challenges, and professional support through counselling services or employee assistance—ensures that this generation is equipped to deal with the complexities of today’s global landscape while building a more engaged and resilient workforce.”

What This Means for Gen Z and the Workplace

For Gen Z, the workplace is not merely a source of income but a platform for purpose, balance, and wellbeing. Having grown up in a world marked by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, this generation values resilience and seeks support systems that help them navigate constant change.

Since a large portion of their day is spent at work, the culture and environment of an organisation profoundly shape their sense of fulfilment. Companies today must go beyond physical health initiatives and intentionally invest in holistic wellbeing to ensure the workplace becomes a source of strength and growth.