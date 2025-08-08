Beyond Turmeric Milk: 6 Clever Ways To Add Turmeric To Your Daily Diet

Turmeric is far more than just a kitchen spice. Known for its powerful anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immune-supporting properties, it has long been celebrated in both culinary and traditional wellness practices. While turmeric milk (or haldi doodh) is a well-known staple, there are many other creative and enjoyable ways to include this golden spice in your daily meals.

1. Carrot and Turmeric Soup

A warm bowl of carrot and turmeric soup is both soothing and energising. Blend cooked carrots with garlic, ginger, turmeric, onions and vegetable stock to create a smooth, golden soup. It is ideal for boosting immunity and supporting digestion, especially during colder months or when you’re feeling run down. Serve with wholegrain bread for a complete, nourishing meal.

2. Turmeric in Rice Dishes

Turmeric adds both colour and a mild, earthy flavour to rice, transforming a simple dish into something more vibrant and nutritious. Add half a teaspoon of turmeric to rice while it cooks. It works particularly well in lemon rice, pilaf, biryani or even fried rice. This simple addition not only elevates the dish visually but also aids digestion and reduces inflammation. Include a pinch of black pepper and cook the rice with a healthy fat such as ghee or coconut oil.

3. Bake With It: Muffins, Cakes and Breads

Turmeric can bring subtle warmth and colour to baked goods. It pairs especially well with flavours like banana, lemon, honey and coconut. Add it to banana bread, lemon drizzle cake, oat muffins or spiced cookies. Combined with spices such as cinnamon or cardamom, it creates a comforting and unique flavour profile.

4. Turmeric-Roasted Vegetables

Toss your favourite vegetables such as sweet potatoes, cauliflower, bell pepers or carrots with olive oil, turmeric, garlic powder and cumin, then roast until golden and crisp. Roasting enhances the natural sweetness of the vegetables while the turmeric adds depth of flavour and significant health benefits.

5. Mango Turmeric Lassi

Lassi is a classic cooling drink, and the addition of turmeric turns it into a digestive tonic. Blend ripe mango with yoghurt (also known as curd or dahi), a pinch of turmeric, cardamom, honey and a little water or milk. The result is a creamy, slightly spiced drink that is both soothing and revitalising.

6. Salad Dressings and Marinades

Turmeric adds a mild earthy warmth to salad dressings and works wonderfully in marinades. Whisk olive oil with lemon juice, turmeric, honey, mustard and black pepper to create a vibrant vinaigrette. For marinades, use it with yoghurt, garlic and spices to add flavour and colour to chicken, tofu or paneer.

Turmeric can be integrated into everyday meals in simple yet exciting ways. Whether you are sipping a mango turmeric lassi or enjoying turmeric-roasted vegetables, you are not just enhancing your meals but also are actively supporting your health.