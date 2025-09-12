Bhumi Pednekar Lost 35 Kg Without Starving- Reveals Her Fitness Tips And Workout Routine

Actor Bhumi Pednekar’s transformation is a powerful example of how a balanced, healthy lifestyle can lead to lasting change. Her journey, rooted in self-acceptance, consistent habits, and patience, showcases that sustainable weight loss doesn't require extremes.

In a 2021 interview with Vogue India, Bhumi—who made her debut in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha—shared how she shed over 35 kg through a mix of regular workouts and a nutritious diet.

How Did Bhumi Pednekar Lose Weight?

Bhumi focused on variety in her fitness routine, including Pilates, running, strength training, and weightlifting. She started her mornings with a run, followed by a wholesome breakfast of nuts and fruits, and made sure to dedicate at least an hour daily to exercise. She also committed to walking 7,000–8,000 steps a day to stay active.

Vogue India quoted Bhumi as saying, “I’ve lost over 35kg, after gaining 30kg for a film. Since then, it’s been a constant process of improvement — but I didn’t do it by starving myself. I work really hard; it’s become an active part of my routine. I like to mix it up — Pilates, running, strength and weight training... running regularly and light exercises along with a balanced diet will help keep you active. Hence, I start my day with running followed by a healthy breakfast including foods like nuts, fruits that help maintain my energy levels and give me the boost of nutrition I need to go about my day. And during the afternoons I hit the gym to exercise.”

‘I Am a Vegetarian Now – That Truly Changed My Life’

Along with staying active, Bhumi adopted mindful eating and switched to a vegetarian diet, which she says played a key role in her overall well-being and energy levels.

She also shared with Vogue India, “I make sure to dedicate an hour to exercise daily and have made a resolution to complete 7,000-8,000 steps in a day so I don’t feel lethargic. It may look difficult since you’re indoors all the time but it’s important to push yourself... I believe that you should, be mindful of what you eat, not how much you eat. I am a vegetarian now and that has truly changed my life and opened my eyes to the importance of conscious food choices.”