For many people, smoking is not just a physical habit but an emotional attachment, something we started back in college, or during moments of stress. It is something that makes one feel in control when life gets chaotic. So when one tries to quit, we are not just battling nicotine, but facing years of patterns, memories or even comfort where simply using willpower isn’t enough. Even people with strong willpower find themselves slipping back as the root of the habit is not just physical, but energetic.

Sriram Rajagopal, Director, World Pranic Healing (India) shares how to boost your body's healing power with pranic healing after quitting smoking.

This is where Pranic Healing helps. Pranic Healing is a no-touch, energy healing method developed by Grand Master Choa Kok Sui that helps the body heal itself, and for people who have recently quit smoking, it can be a game changer. As the toxins from smoking don’t just damage your lungs or heart, they contaminate the energy body. The aura gets clogged, the chakras and the lungs get congested.

With a few one-on-one healing sessions, a trained Pranic Healer can actually cleanse the contaminated energy centers, removing the energetic residue of smoking, and help one feel lighter both mentally and physically. As a result, it can become easier for an individual to say no to that urge because the craving itself starts to dissolve.

However, the cycle does not end here. Most people smoke as a solution, to find relief in stressful situations, since they think it helps them to deal with emotional ups and downs. Twin Hearts Meditation it is a simple, guided, and effective method to clear the mind, sooth emotions, and fill one with peace, helping to fee ground, so the impact of stress is reduced. Also, not everyone reacts well to nicotine patches. Some people have sensitive skin or just don’t want to rely on chemical-based solutions. The beauty of Pranic Healing is that it has no side effects, and is a non-invasive, gentle process that can be applied remotely.

There is a powerful tool within Pranic Healing called Pranic Psychotherapy which targets the mental and emotional root cause that makes one reach for a cigarette when things get tough. It helps clear those triggers, the irritability, the low moods, the restlessness. Slowly, you start becoming more emotionally balanced and more in control.

As a result, an individual begins to heal on a physical, emotional and energetical level. Quitting tobacco is a big step, so celebrate it, do not just stop there. Whether it is the body, mind, or energy system all that is needed is a little help to recover from the years of damage. Pranic Healing offers you that support, with compassion and without judgment providing deep results.