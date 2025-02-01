Boost Your Luck With Expert Vastu Tips: Discover How Planets Influence Your Horoscope

Vastu Shastra and Astrology both deeply influence a person’s life. According to Vastu Shastra, the construction and structure of a house can have a positive or negative impact on a person’s life. Meanwhile, in astrology, the position of planets plays a crucial role in determining life events. When Vastu and the planets in a horoscope are in harmony, happiness and prosperity prevail in life.

If the directions are not considered during house construction or if there are Vastu defects, it can negatively affect one's destiny, causing mental stress, financial issues, and family disputes. If the planets in a horoscope are already weak, and Vastu defects worsen the situation, life can become more challenging. By following proper Vastu principles, one can reduce the negative impact of planets and bring peace and prosperity into life.

How Are Vastu and Horoscope Connected?

Each planet is associated with a specific direction, and directions hold great importance in Vastu Shastra. For example:

► Sun – Governs the East direction.

► Moon – Associated with the North direction.

► Mars – Represents the South direction.

► Mercury – Linked to the Northeast direction.

► Jupiter – Rules the Northeast direction.

► Venus – Associated with the West direction.

► Saturn – Influences the West and Southwest directions.

► Rahu-Ketu – Represent the Northwest and Southwest directions.

House Construction and Planetary Influence

► If a house is not built according to Vastu principles, the residents may experience negative planetary effects.

► If a planet is weak or unfavorable in one’s horoscope, a Vastu defect can intensify its impact.

► Incorrect placement of doors, kitchens, toilets, and staircases can also lead to negative consequences.

Problems Caused by Vastu Defects

Vastu defects can lead to various issues, such as:

► Health problems

► Financial losses and career obstacles

► Family disputes and marital stress

► Mental unrest and constant worry

► Problems related to children

How to Detect Vastu Defects Based on Planets in the Horoscope?

In astrology, the fourth house represents home and land. If a malefic planet occupies this house, it can lead to Vastu defects.

► Moon: Represents the mind and home. A weak Moon can cause family unrest.

► Sun: Symbolizes self-confidence and health. A weak Sun can affect the health of family members.

► Mars: Governs aggression and conflicts. If unfavorable, it can lead to quarrels and disputes.

► Saturn: If weak or afflicted, it causes negativity, laziness, and financial struggles.

Remedies for Vastu Defects

If a home has Vastu defects, specific remedies can help eliminate them and enhance positive energy.

1. Seek Astrological Guidance

If you are facing ongoing problems like financial struggles, health issues, or family disputes, consult an experienced astrologer. They can analyze your horoscope and home Vastu to suggest effective solutions.

2. Correct Placement of the Main Door

The main entrance is crucial in Vastu. It is most auspicious in the East or North direction, symbolizing positive energy and progress. If the entrance is in the wrong direction, place a Panchmukhi Hanuman image or use a Vastu correction device.

3. Proper Location for the Prayer Room

The prayer room should be in the Northeast (Ishan Kon), considered the center of divine energy. If placed incorrectly, it can disturb peace at home. Keep the prayer space clean, fragrant, and well-lit, and perform daily chanting and lighting of lamps.

4. Allow Natural Sunlight

Adequate natural light and ventilation are essential for a positive home environment. Morning sunlight removes negative energy and enhances positivity. If sunlight is limited, use light-colored walls, mirrors, and artificial lighting.

5. Ideal Placement of the Kitchen

According to Vastu, the kitchen should be in the Southeast (Agni Kon) as it represents fire energy. If misplaced, the person cooking should face East while preparing food. Also, balance the stove and water sources as per Vastu remedies.

6. Remove Negative Energy

► Burn camphor regularly.

► Mop floors with rock salt water.

► Plant a Tulsi (Holy Basil) plant at home.

► Sprinkle Ganga Jal (Holy Water) on full moon and new moon days.

7. Bedroom Direction

► Sleep with your head towards South or East for health and peace.

► Avoid placing a mirror in front of the bed, as it may cause mental instability.

8. Use Vastu Correction Tools

If problems persist, use Vastu remedies like Shri Yantra, Vastu Pyramid, and Navagraha Yantra to attract positive energy and reduce negative influences.

Vastu and planetary positions in a horoscope are deeply interconnected. When a home is constructed as per Vastu principles, happiness, prosperity, and success follow. However, if there are Vastu defects, they can weaken planetary influences and bring challenges. By following the right Vastu rules and remedies, one can invite positivity and growth into life.

(Views expressed by Astrologer in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)