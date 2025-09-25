Advertisement
BRASS UTENSILS CLEANING

Brass, Copper Puja Utensils Turned Black? Simple Kitchen Tips To Make Them Shine Again

How to Clean Copper-Brass Utensils : Copper and brass utensils are used in religious ceremonies. However, cleaning these utensils can be difficult. In this article, we will explain how to clean old copper and brass utensils.

 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Brass, Copper Puja Utensils Turned Black? Simple Kitchen Tips To Make Them Shine AgainImage credit: Freepik

Navratri is underway, and Goddess Durga is worshipped during this time. Copper and brass utensils are often used in worship. However, over time, these utensils develop black spots or rust-like marks, which take away their shine. In such a situation, the cleaners available in the market are expensive and contain chemicals, which can also cause skin problems.

In this article, we will tell you some home remedies that help you make your old copper and brass utensils look new again. 

Lemon and Salt
A paste of lemon and salt can be used to brighten copper and brass. This can help remove grime from these utensils. Cut a lemon and sprinkle some salt on it. Then, rub the utensils with the lemon. Rub for a few minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water. This will restore their shine. 

Vinegar and Flour
Vinegar and Flour can also be used to brighten utensils. To do this, take a little vinegar and wheat flour in a bowl. Mix them to form a paste. Apply the paste to the utensils and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Then, scrub the utensils with a soft cloth or brush and wash them. This will easily remove any grime from copper and brass utensils. 

Tomato Juice and Baking Soda
Tomatoes and baking soda can also be used to brighten utensils. The acid and baking soda in tomatoes enhance the cleaning ability of utensils. Take one tablespoon of tomato juice and add half a teaspoon of baking soda. Scrub the utensils with this combination and then rinse them with water. This will make the utensils sparkle.

