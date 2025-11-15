Advertisement
Breaking The Myth: Why Entrepreneurial Parents Don’t Always Need Entrepreneurial Kids

Children of parent entrepreneurs who invest in curiosity, confidence and critical thinking can reinforce them to move any way the world they want. The end of today’s parents should not be to engineer the career of their children in a specific way, but raise them as free thinking adults who can choose their own paths. While powerful, entrepreneurship not something that everyone must pursue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Breaking The Myth: Why Entrepreneurial Parents Don’t Always Need Entrepreneurial KidsImage credit: Freepik

It a known fact that the children of successful entrepreneurs are bound by blood to continue the family legacy. Children are, in fact, different individuals with their own aspirations and skillsets that need to be valued. 

In the context of a family-run business, children may acquire skills like hard work, creativity, and financial acuity, but entrepreneurship is not something that the children p, personally, need to pursue.

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture says, "For some children, pursuing career paths like science, arts, teaching, and technology is more aligned with their skills. Parents who place entrepreneurship ‘expectations’ on their children create counterproductive pressures that stifle growth." 

"True entrepreneurial parenting is not characterized by an emphasis on children ‘being a business’; instead, they are the ones who are needed in teaching children critical, calming life skills like solving problems, being self-reliant, and being flexible," further added.

Children who are allowed to explore freely are bound to discover their real passions. The ultimate measurement of success is not whether a company is built, but whether a person is self-sufficient and successful, and whether or not the person is self-sufficient. It is the ultimate argument that children should be given freedom over legacies any day.

Aman Gupta, Director, RPS Group also adds, "Parents who own a business believe that, their children by default become entrepreneurs as a part of their lineage. Far from it, it is a valuable and learned skill and not a life obligation. Being part of a business family helps kids hone their creative and adaptable thinking, decision making and risk taking not only constructive in business, but are essential in top jobs, research, arts and social impact."

It is extremely frustrating for children with entrepreneurial parents, when they are expected to pursue entrepreneurship without any interest. Success today, goes beyond just owning a business. One can also succeed by having a promising career and contributing to society, or following a hobby with passion.

