Bringing The Game Night Back: The Benefits Of Social Gaming For Mental Wellness

Once viewed as a solitary pursuit, gaming has grown into being one of the most socially enriching activities today. Whether through online platforms or around a tabletop, it is an effective way for individuals to connect, collaborate, and wind down. From multiplayer video games to usual board game nights, it offers pleasant experiences, creates bonds and communities while also supporting mental wellness. At present, social gaming has made a well-deserved comeback, bringing with it an array of benefits.

Manpreet Vohra, Managing Partner at BLAAST shares the benefits of social gaming for mental wellness. Simply put, social gaming is any form of gameplay that contains interaction with others. It could have conventional tabletop games such as Scrabble or even online multiplayer video games like Minecraft. What is unique is that it has the ability to connect people from across the globe, apart from introducing communication, cooperation, and competition.

These interactions help in lessening stress and offering a break from commonplace challenges. In an era where technology often isolates, social gaming is becoming a method to provide a sense of connectivity. It also creates a safe setting where persons can express themselves without hesitation, which is central to emotional growth and self-confidence. Some of the most prominent benefits of social gaming include its prospective to provide an avenue to emotionally refresh, enable problem-solving and attention, as well as assist individuals in decision-making and time management.

Research has drawn attention to the mental health benefits of social gaming as it nurtures emotional resilience and increases cognitive function. A 2013 study by the American Psychological Association (APA) revealed that playing video games can heighten learning, health and social skills in children. More importantly, video gaming was linked to increased brain plasticity and memory retention. This showcases that games in a social setting may not just stimulate the brain but also boost its ability to adapt and perform. Equally, board games may improve mental health. Regular participation in it could assist with greater memory, enhanced mood and reduced risk of cognitive decay, particularly in older adults. Its benefits are not reserved to any age bracket, making social gaming a cross-generational activity.



Another 2023 study from Texas A&M School of Public Health showcased that involvement in gaming communities can greatly benefit mental health, more so for younger men undergoing social isolation or dealing with mental illness. By providing a controlled yet fun space, social gaming acts as an informal support network to aid in easing symptoms of depression, anxiety, and loneliness. These findings underline a critical standpoint: the benefits of social gaming go beyond the individual. In most instances, gaming communities bridge the gaps that conventional social networks cannot necessarily reach.

In the current times, social gaming has further transitioned to incorporating new formats. A budding trend is the hybridisation of physical and digital play through games that bring players closer via video chat while preserving the feel of a party game. Similarly, tabletop role-playing games are seeing a revival, as they blend storytelling with problem-solving and social collaboration. A massive hit with young adults, these games are apt for casual environments.

Online cooperative games are garnering attention among individuals owing to their ability to improve communication. Such games are significant in connecting family members who face geographic barriers. One more noteworthy trend is the surge of therapeutic gaming communities and apps. Several platforms now offer health-focused gaming that provides a relaxing experience and boosts positive memories for an individual. These platforms are being progressively integrated into counselling to enhance a person’s emotional expression.

In a nutshell, the notion of social gaming has more to it than pizza boxes and merriment. Whether one signs up for a virtual game with groups from across the globe or gathers around a board game with near and dear ones, social gaming is a brilliant technique to support mental wellness.



In an age fraught with stress and uncertainty, the value of shared play cannot be overstated. Bringing back social gaming is about health, growth, and building the bridges of connection which each individual now needs in order to thrive. As people continue to seek balance amid their digital and personal lives, social gaming can become a simple means of attaining resilience and connection.