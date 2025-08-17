Indian foodies have a reason to celebrate—Butter Garlic Naan has been crowned the best bread in the world by the renowned food and travel guide, TasteAtlas, in its latest list of the ‘Top 50 Breads in the World.’ Impressively, seven Indian breads have found their place in the global ranking.

Butter Garlic Naan Ranked No. 1

Earning a high rating of 4.7, Butter Garlic Naan secured the top spot on the list. According to the TasteAtlas description, “Butter garlic naan is a traditional flatbread and one of the most popular variations of naan. Prepared with flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and dahi, the dough is baked in a hot tandoor oven. Once cooked, it is brushed with butter or ghee and topped with minced garlic, giving it its signature aroma and taste.”

The guide also suggested the perfect pairings, recommending that butter garlic naan be enjoyed with classic Indian dishes such as curries, butter chicken, dal makhani, malai kofta, and shahi paneer.

Other Indian Breads in the Top 50

It’s not just Butter Garlic Naan that made the cut. Several other Indian favorites also earned global recognition:

Amritsari Kulcha – 2nd spot

Parotta – 6th spot

Naan – 8th spot

Paratha – 18th spot

Bhatura – 26th spot

Aloo Naan – 28th spot

Roti – 35th spot

This highlights the rich diversity and global love for Indian breads.

Making Butter Garlic Naan at Home

If you’re craving the world’s best bread, you don’t need a tandoor to make it. A simple tawa (griddle) works just as well for preparing soft, fluffy naans at home. With a few ingredients and the right technique, you can recreate the restaurant-style butter garlic naan right in your kitchen.

Here’s a simple Butter Garlic Naan recipe you can easily try at home—no tandoor required!

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

2 tbsp yogurt (curd/dahi)

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp oil or ghee

½ cup warm milk (adjust as needed for dough)

2–3 tbsp butter (melted)

2 tbsp garlic (finely chopped or minced)

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

Method:

Prepare the dough:

In a mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt.

Add yogurt and oil, then gradually add warm milk to knead into a soft dough.

Cover and let it rest for 1–2 hours (for best results).

Make garlic butter:

Mix melted butter with chopped garlic and coriander. Keep aside.

Shape the naan.

Divide the dough into small balls.

Roll out each ball into an oval or round shape (not too thin).

Cook the naan:

Heat a tawa or non-stick pan. Place the rolled dough on the hot surface.

When bubbles appear, flip it. Cook until both sides have golden brown spots.

For a restaurant-style touch, you can cook one side on open flame for a smoky flavor.

Add flavor:

Brush the hot naan with garlic butter immediately.