Cabbage Season Is Here! Plastic Cabbage vs Original Cabbage- Check How To Differentiate At Home

With cabbage season upon us, it's time to pick the freshest heads for slaws, stir-fries, soups and more. But there’s been a buzz about 'fake' or 'plastic' cabbages making the rounds — so let’s dive into what’s real, what’s myth, and how you can check your cabbage at home with confidence.

What is an Original Cabbage?

A genuine cabbage (for example, the familiar green-headed variety) will have these signs of freshness:

Firm, dense head: When you pick it up, the head should feel heavy for its size and compact.

Crisp leaves: Outer leaves should be crisp (not wilted or soggy), with good colour and minimal bruising.

No strange smell: A mild, fresh leafy smell is fine; strong off-smells may indicate decay or spoilage.

Appropriate seasonality & price: Since it’s in season, you’ll often find good quality at reasonable price.

When cut open, you’ll see natural leaf layering, some moisture, slight variation in colour, and no unnatural shine or rigidity.

What About 'Plastic' or 'Fake' Cabbage?

There have been social-media posts and videos claiming that 'plastic cabbage' or synthetic vegetables are being sold to unsuspecting consumers. The alarming narrative suggests that these are dangerous and widespread.

However:

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in India has clarified that such rumours about plastic cabbage being sold as food are hoaxes.

The footage often cited shows the making of ultra-realistic wax or plastic display models of food (for restaurant window displays in Japan) — known as shokuhin sampuru. These are not meant for consumption.

Reasoning: Replacing real cabbage with plastic would not be economically viable (cabbage is cheap), and the cooking behaviour (melting, burning) of wax/plastic would expose the substitute quickly.

So, while fake-food/cabbage substitution as part of an everyday grocery scam is highly improbable, the awareness is useful because it reminds us to be vigilant about freshness and genuine produce.

How to Differentiate: Quick At-Home Checks

When you’re selecting a cabbage (or picking one from your kitchen), here are easy checks to make sure you have a real, fresh one:

Weight & feel

Pick up the head : does it feel 'heavy for its size'? If it’s unusually light, it might be hollowed, old or past peak.

: does it feel 'heavy for its size'? If it’s unusually light, it might be hollowed, old or past peak. Squeeze (gently): Should feel firm and even — not spongy or soft spots.

Appearance

Outer leaves: Should be intact, crisp, not peeled off or drooping.

Should be intact, crisp, not peeled off or drooping. Colour: Uniform green (or red/purple if that variety) with natural variation — not unnaturally glossy or plastic-looking.

Uniform green (or red/purple if that variety) with natural variation — not unnaturally glossy or plastic-looking. Cut surface (if pre-cut): The inner part should look moist (but not soggy), with visible leaf structure and no large gaps, dryness or browning.

Texture & sound

Tap or knock lightly: Fresh dense cabbage gives a 'solid' feel.

Try peeling an outer leaf: It should come off cleanly with some crispness. If the leaf is brittle, papery or waxy → caution.

Smell

Fresh cabbage has a mild cabbage / green-leaf smell.

Strong sulphur-type odour (even when raw) or chemical/plastic smell → not good.

Edge test (for cut or shredded cabbage)

If you bought a pre-cut head or shredded cabbage, check for dryness or yellowing/browning at edges. Freshly cut surfaces should appear recently cut and moist.

Storage logic

If the head has been sitting in direct sunlight, high heat or for a long time (days) untreated, the leaves may have wilted or decayed from inside → internal check advisable.

Real cabbage stored properly lasts well; very long shelf life without any sign of decline is possible (and a good sign).

What To Do If You're Unsure

Ask vendor about the source / harvesting date.

Choose one with tight leaves, good weight, no soft spots.

Avoid ones with excessive outer wilting or large holes/gaps.

When you bring it home, wash and inspect: peel off the outer layer and check inner layers.

Store in refrigerator loosely wrapped (not airtight) to maintain crispness.

If after cutting, it shows dryness, unusual smell or sliminess → discard or use quickly.

