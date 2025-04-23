'Cap', 'Drip', 'Vibe Check'—If These Don’t Make Sense, This Gen-Z Slang Guide Is for You

The language of Generation Z (those born roughly between 1997 and 2012) is constantly evolving. With the rise of social media, memes, and internet culture, new slang words and phrases are born almost daily. While some words might confuse older generations, these terms hold significant meaning for young people and are often used to express everything from humor to sarcasm to social commentary.

We’ll break down 30 of the most popular Gen-Z slang words that you need to know:-

1. Bet

- Meaning: A response to confirm agreement or acknowledgment.

- Example: "You’re coming to the party tonight?" "Bet."

2. Cap / No Cap

- Meaning: "Cap" means a lie, and "no cap" means telling the truth or being honest.

- Example: "I can run a mile in under 5 minutes." "Cap!" "No cap, I’m serious!"

3. Slaps

- Meaning: Refers to something that’s really good, usually used for music, food, or events.

- Example: "This new song by Drake slaps!"

4. Flex

- Meaning: To show off or flaunt something, whether it’s an achievement, an item, or even personality traits.

- Example: "He’s always flexing his new car on Instagram."

5. Lit

- Meaning: Describes something that’s exciting, fun, or awesome.

- Example: "The concert last night was lit!"

6. Vibe

- Meaning: The atmosphere, feeling, or mood of a place or situation. It can also refer to someone's energy.

- Example: "This café has such a chill vibe."

7. Stan

- Meaning: To be a superfan of someone or something.

- Example: "I absolutely stan Billie Eilish."

8. Sus

- Meaning: Short for "suspicious." Used to describe something or someone that seems shady or untrustworthy.

- Example: "He’s been acting sus lately—are you sure he’s telling the truth?"

9. Fam

- Meaning: Short for "family," but used to refer to close friends or people you consider like family.

- Example: "I’m hanging with my fam this weekend."

10. FOMO

- Meaning: Stands for "Fear of Missing Out." The anxiety of missing out on a fun event or opportunity.

- Example: "I didn’t go to the party last night, and now I have major FOMO."

11. GOAT

- Meaning: Stands for "Greatest of All Time." Used to describe someone who is excellent at what they do.

- Example: "LeBron James is the GOAT of basketball."

12. Clout

- Meaning: Influence or power, especially on social media. People often chase clout to gain followers or recognition.

- Example: "He’s just doing it for clout."

13. Drip

- Meaning: Refers to someone’s style or outfit, particularly when they are wearing something fashionable.

- Example: "Her outfit has so much drip!"

14. Mood

- Meaning: Used to express that something accurately reflects your current feelings or state of mind.

- Example: "That video of a dog jumping into a pool is a mood."

15. Noob

- Meaning: A beginner or someone who is inexperienced at something (often used in gaming).

- Example: "Stop acting like a noob, just press the button!"

16. Yeet

- Meaning: To throw something with force, or it can also be an exclamation of excitement or energy.

- Example: "I just yeeted that ball across the field!" or "Yeet! That was amazing!"

17. Tbh

- Meaning: Stands for "To Be Honest," often used before expressing a personal opinion.

- Example: "Tbh, I don’t really like that movie."

18. Savage

- Meaning: Used to describe someone who is bold, fierce, or unapologetically awesome, often in a way that’s impressive.

- Example: "Did you see her clapback? That was savage."

19. Lit

- Meaning: Used to describe something that’s exciting or really fun.

- Example: "The party was so lit, we stayed up all night!"

20. Woke

- Meaning: Being socially aware, especially concerning social issues and injustices.

- Example: "She’s so woke; she always talks about climate change and equality."

21. Shook

- Meaning: Shocked or extremely surprised.

- Example: "I was shook when I heard the news about the breakup."

22. Cancelled

- Meaning: To reject, dismiss, or stop supporting someone or something, often because they’ve done something problematic.

- Example: "He made a rude comment online—he’s cancelled."

23. Simp

- Meaning: Someone who is overly attentive or submissive to someone they’re attracted to, often in a way that seems excessive.

- Example: "He’s always buying her gifts, he’s such a simp."

24. Bop

- Meaning: A great song or track.

- Example: "That new album? It’s a bop!"

25. Periodt

- Meaning: Used to emphasize the end of a statement or to show finality.

- Example: "This is the best pizza in town, periodt."

26. Finesse

- Meaning: To handle or maneuver something in a clever way, sometimes involving charm or subtle manipulation.

- Example: "She really finessed her way into getting a free meal."

27. Lowkey / Highkey

- Meaning: "Lowkey" means something subtle or not meant to be overly obvious, while "highkey" means something obvious or intense.

- Example: "I’m lowkey excited for the concert." "Highkey, I want to go shopping right now."

28. Slay

- Meaning: To perform something very well, usually related to fashion, looks, or accomplishments.

- Example: "She slayed that performance last night."

29. Lmk

- Meaning: Stands for "Let me know."

- Example: "Lmk if you want to hang out later!"

30. Thirsty

- Meaning: Used to describe someone who is overly eager or desperate, particularly in a romantic or sexual way.

- Example: "He’s so thirsty, always commenting on her posts."

Gen-Z’s slang reflects their fast-paced, digital-first lives, and these 30 terms are just the tip of the iceberg. As with any language, slang evolves, and new words emerge constantly. While some of these words may seem strange or confusing at first, understanding them can help you keep up with the conversations, trends, and social media posts of today’s youth.