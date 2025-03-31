Advertisement
EID RECIPES

Celebrate Eid With These Beginner-Friendly Recipes Full Of Flavour!

These dishes are simple to make, and they offer the perfect balance of flavors for a memorable Eid meal. Enjoy cooking and celebrating!

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Celebrate Eid With These Beginner-Friendly Recipes Full Of Flavour! Image credit: Freepik

Eid is such a joyful celebration, and cooking for the occasion can be a wonderful experience, especially for beginners. Here are some easy yet flavorful dishes to try that will impress your family and guests without overwhelming you:

1. Chicken Biryani (Simplified Version)

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb chicken, cut into pieces
  • 2 cups basmati rice
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/2 cup yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons biryani masala (or curry powder)
  • 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
  • 2 tablespoons ghee or oil
  • Salt to taste
  • Fresh coriander and mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

  • In a large pan, heat oil or ghee. Fry onions until golden, then remove half for garnish.
  • Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté, followed by chopped tomatoes.
  • Stir in chicken pieces, biryani masala, and yogurt. Cook until the chicken is done.
  • In a separate pot, cook the rice with water and a pinch of salt until it's 90% cooked.
  • Layer the partially cooked rice over the chicken mixture. Cover and cook on low for 15 minutes.
  • Garnish with fried onions, mint, and coriander. Serve hot.

2. Stuffed Dates (Khajoor)

Ingredients:

  • Fresh dates (pitted)
  • 1/2 cup cream cheese or soft cheese (like ricotta or mascarpone)
  • 1/4 cup chopped nuts (pistachios, almonds, or walnuts)
  • 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

Instructions:

  • Slice each date lengthwise, removing the pit.
  • Fill each date with a spoonful of cream cheese or ricotta cheese.
  • Top with chopped nuts, a drizzle of honey, and a dash of cinnamon if desired.
  • Arrange on a platter and serve chilled or at room temperature.

3. Chana Chaat (Chickpea Salad)

Ingredients:

  • 1 can chickpeas (or boiled fresh chickpeas)
  • 1 cucumber, diced
  • 1 tomato, diced
  • 1/2 red onion, finely chopped
  • 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon chaat masala
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
  • Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  • In a large bowl, combine the chickpeas, cucumber, tomato, and onion.
  • Sprinkle with chaat masala, cumin powder, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
  • Toss well and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
  • Serve chilled or at room temperature.

4. Fruit Chaat (Fruit Salad with Spices)

Ingredients:

  • 2 apples, diced
  • 1 orange, peeled and diced
  • 1 banana, sliced
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
  • 1 teaspoon honey or sugar (optional)
  • Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

  • In a bowl, combine all the fruits.
  • Drizzle with honey or sprinkle with sugar if you like extra sweetness.
  • Sprinkle chaat masala over the fruit for a tangy twist.
  • Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve chilled.

5. Mutton or Chicken Kebabs (Grilled or Pan-Seared)

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb minced mutton or chicken
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon oil

Instructions:

  • Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, ensuring that the spices are well incorporated.
  • Shape the mixture into small, elongated kebabs.
  • Heat oil in a pan or grill pan, then cook the kebabs on medium heat until browned and cooked through (about 4-5 minutes on each side).
  • Serve with naan or rice and a side of yogurt or chutney.

6. Sweet Vermicelli (Seviyan)

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup vermicelli
  • 2 tablespoons ghee or butter
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
  • Chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios)
  • Raisins (optional)

Instructions:

  • In a pan, heat ghee or butter and sauté the vermicelli until golden brown.
  • Add milk and bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer until the milk is absorbed.
  • Stir in sugar, cardamom powder, and nuts.
  • Once the mixture is thickened, serve warm with extra nuts on top.

7. Samosas (Quick Version)

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of frozen samosa pastry or spring roll wrappers
  • 1 cup boiled potatoes, mashed
  • 1/2 cup peas (optional)
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Oil for frying

Instructions:

  • In a pan, heat some oil and sauté the onions and ginger-garlic paste until softened.
  • Add the spices and stir in the mashed potatoes and peas. Cook for a few minutes.
  • Let the mixture cool, then stuff the samosa wrappers with the filling.
  • Seal and fry in hot oil until crispy and golden.
  • Serve with chutney or yogurt.

8. Lassi (Yogurt Drink)

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups plain yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar or honey (optional)
  • 1/2 cup water or milk
  • A pinch of cardamom powder
  • Ice cubes

Instructions:

  • Blend yogurt, sugar (or honey), cardamom powder, and water (or milk) until smooth.
  • Add ice cubes and blend again.
  • Serve chilled in glasses with a sprinkle of cardamom on top.

 

 

