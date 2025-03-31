Celebrate Eid With These Beginner-Friendly Recipes Full Of Flavour!

Eid is such a joyful celebration, and cooking for the occasion can be a wonderful experience, especially for beginners. Here are some easy yet flavorful dishes to try that will impress your family and guests without overwhelming you:

1. Chicken Biryani (Simplified Version)

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken, cut into pieces

2 cups basmati rice

1 large onion, thinly sliced

2 tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup yogurt

2 tablespoons biryani masala (or curry powder)

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

2 tablespoons ghee or oil

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander and mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

In a large pan, heat oil or ghee. Fry onions until golden, then remove half for garnish.

Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté, followed by chopped tomatoes.

Stir in chicken pieces, biryani masala, and yogurt. Cook until the chicken is done.

In a separate pot, cook the rice with water and a pinch of salt until it's 90% cooked.

Layer the partially cooked rice over the chicken mixture. Cover and cook on low for 15 minutes.

Garnish with fried onions, mint, and coriander. Serve hot.

2. Stuffed Dates (Khajoor)

Ingredients:

Fresh dates (pitted)

1/2 cup cream cheese or soft cheese (like ricotta or mascarpone)

1/4 cup chopped nuts (pistachios, almonds, or walnuts)

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

Instructions:

Slice each date lengthwise, removing the pit.

Fill each date with a spoonful of cream cheese or ricotta cheese.

Top with chopped nuts, a drizzle of honey, and a dash of cinnamon if desired.

Arrange on a platter and serve chilled or at room temperature.

3. Chana Chaat (Chickpea Salad)

Ingredients:

1 can chickpeas (or boiled fresh chickpeas)

1 cucumber, diced

1 tomato, diced

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1-2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon chaat masala

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the chickpeas, cucumber, tomato, and onion.

Sprinkle with chaat masala, cumin powder, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Toss well and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Serve chilled or at room temperature.

4. Fruit Chaat (Fruit Salad with Spices)

Ingredients:

2 apples, diced

1 orange, peeled and diced

1 banana, sliced

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala

1 teaspoon honey or sugar (optional)

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine all the fruits.

Drizzle with honey or sprinkle with sugar if you like extra sweetness.

Sprinkle chaat masala over the fruit for a tangy twist.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve chilled.

5. Mutton or Chicken Kebabs (Grilled or Pan-Seared)

Ingredients:

1 lb minced mutton or chicken

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon oil

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, ensuring that the spices are well incorporated.

Shape the mixture into small, elongated kebabs.

Heat oil in a pan or grill pan, then cook the kebabs on medium heat until browned and cooked through (about 4-5 minutes on each side).

Serve with naan or rice and a side of yogurt or chutney.

6. Sweet Vermicelli (Seviyan)

Ingredients:

1 cup vermicelli

2 tablespoons ghee or butter

1/2 cup sugar

2 cups milk

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

Chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios)

Raisins (optional)

Instructions:

In a pan, heat ghee or butter and sauté the vermicelli until golden brown.

Add milk and bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer until the milk is absorbed.

Stir in sugar, cardamom powder, and nuts.

Once the mixture is thickened, serve warm with extra nuts on top.

7. Samosas (Quick Version)

Ingredients:

1 package of frozen samosa pastry or spring roll wrappers

1 cup boiled potatoes, mashed

1/2 cup peas (optional)

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Salt and pepper to taste

Oil for frying

Instructions:

In a pan, heat some oil and sauté the onions and ginger-garlic paste until softened.

Add the spices and stir in the mashed potatoes and peas. Cook for a few minutes.

Let the mixture cool, then stuff the samosa wrappers with the filling.

Seal and fry in hot oil until crispy and golden.

Serve with chutney or yogurt.

8. Lassi (Yogurt Drink)

Ingredients:

2 cups plain yogurt

1 tablespoon sugar or honey (optional)

1/2 cup water or milk

A pinch of cardamom powder

Ice cubes

Instructions: