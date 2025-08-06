Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 At Home With These 5 Easy And Delicious Indian Recipes Everyone Will Love

Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival of tying rakhi and exchanging gifts—it's also a day filled with laughter, memories, and of course, food. What better way to make the occasion special than by cooking something with love at home? Whether you’re surprising your brother or preparing a festive meal for the whole family, these easy-to-make Raksha Bandhan recipes will win everyone's heart and taste buds.

1. Kesar Peda (Saffron Milk Fudge)

Kesar Peda (Saffron Milk Fudge) is a rich and aromatic Indian sweet made with condensed milk, milk powder, and a hint of saffron. Perfect for festive occasions, these melt-in-the-mouth pedas are both traditional and irresistible.

Ingredients:

1 cup condensed milk

1½ cup milk powder

2 tbsp ghee

A few saffron strands soaked in 2 tbsp warm milk

Cardamom powder

Method: Heat ghee in a pan, add condensed milk and milk powder, and stir continuously to avoid lumps. Add saffron milk and cardamom powder. Cook until the mixture thickens and leaves the sides of the pan. Let it cool slightly and shape into small pedas. Garnish with pistachios.

2. Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka is a flavorful Indian appetizer made by marinating cottage cheese cubes in spiced yoghurt and grilling them to perfection. It's a smoky, protein-rich dish that adds a delicious twist to festive meals.

Ingredients:

250g paneer (cottage cheese)

2 tbsp yoghurt

1 tbsp gram flour

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

Spices (turmeric, red chili powder, garam masala, salt)

Lemon juice

Capsicum and onion cubes

Method: Marinate paneer and veggies in the yogurt-spice mix for at least 30 minutes. Grill on skewers in an oven or tawa until charred. Serve hot with mint chutney.

3. Dry Fruit Kheer

Dry Fruit Kheer is a creamy and indulgent rice pudding simmered in milk and enriched with a variety of dry fruits. This festive dessert is both nourishing and delightfully sweet, perfect for Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Ingredients:

1 litre milk

¼ cup rice

½ cup sugar

Chopped dry fruits (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

Cardamom powder

Method: Boil milk and add soaked rice. Cook on low flame until rice softens. Add sugar, dry fruits, and cardamom powder. Simmer until thickened. Chill before serving.

4. Aloo Chaat

Aloo Chaat is a spicy and tangy street-style snack made with crispy fried potatoes, chutneys, and aromatic spices. It’s a quick, flavorful treat that adds zing to any festive menu.

Ingredients:

Boiled potatoes

Chaat masala

Tamarind chutney

Mint chutney

Onion and coriander

Lemon juice

Method: Dice the potatoes and shallow fry until crispy. Toss with chutneys, spices, onions, and lemon juice. Garnish with fresh coriander and sev.

5. Chocolate Laddoo

Chocolate Laddoo is a delightful fusion sweet made with cocoa, coconut, and condensed milk, perfect for kids and adults alike. These no-cook laddoos are quick to prepare and add a modern twist to traditional celebrations.

Ingredients:

1 cup desiccated coconut

½ cup condensed milk

2 tbsp cocoa powder

Choco chips (optional)

Method: Mix condensed milk, cocoa powder, and coconut. Roll into balls and coat with more coconut. Add a choco chip inside each for a surprise bite.

This Raksha Bandhan, skip the store-bought sweets and express your love with homemade goodness. These recipes are simple, quick, and perfect for beginners. Whether you want to go traditional or give a modern twist, these dishes will add warmth to your celebrations.