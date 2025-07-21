Chaas To Aam Panna- 8 Drinks That Will Keep You Hydrated During Sawan Fast

Sawan, the holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a time when many devotees observe fasts with great devotion and discipline. Since fasting often involves abstaining from food or certain types of food, staying hydrated becomes crucial to maintain energy and health throughout the day. The summer heat combined with fasting can easily lead to dehydration if you’re not careful. To help you stay refreshed and nourished, here are 8 drinks that will keep you hydrated during your Sawan fast.

1. Coconut Water

Coconut water is nature’s perfect hydrator. Rich in electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium, it replenishes your body’s lost fluids and keeps you energized. Plus, its natural sweetness and lightness make it a perfect drink during fasting.

2. Lemon Water with Rock Salt (Nimbu Pani)

A classic Indian hydration drink, lemon water mixed with a pinch of rock salt and a bit of sugar or jaggery balances your electrolytes and keeps you refreshed. It’s simple, cooling, and helps combat fatigue during long fasting hours.

3. Buttermilk (Chaas)

Buttermilk is a probiotic-rich drink that aids digestion and keeps your stomach calm. Adding a pinch of roasted cumin powder and salt to chilled buttermilk enhances its taste and hydration power.

4. Cucumber Juice

Cucumber is made up of around 95% water, making cucumber juice extremely hydrating. It’s cooling, light, and can be combined with mint or a little lemon juice for a refreshing fast-friendly drink.

5. Aam Panna (Raw Mango Drink)

Aam Panna, made from raw mangoes, is famous for its cooling and electrolyte-balancing properties. It’s traditionally consumed during summer fasts to prevent dehydration and heat stroke, and it’s packed with Vitamin C.

6. Sabja (Basil) Seed Drink

Soaked sabja seeds swell up and provide excellent hydration and digestive benefits. Mixed with water, lemon juice, and a bit of jaggery or honey, this drink keeps you cool and refreshed during fasting.

7. Jaljeera

Jaljeera is a tangy, spiced drink made with cumin, mint, and lemon juice. It aids digestion and helps retain fluids in the body, making it ideal during fasts.

8. Fruit-Infused Water

For a natural and tasty hydration option, infuse water with slices of fruits like orange, lemon, or watermelon. It adds a subtle flavor, vitamins, and encourages you to drink more water during fasting hours.

Final Tips for Staying Hydrated During Sawan Fast: