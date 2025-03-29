Chaitra Navratri 2025: Things You Should AVOID Buying During The Sacred Festival, Check LIST

Chaitra Navratri is a sacred time for Hindus around the world, dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine divine forms. Navratri is celebrated twice a year and is celebrated as Chaitra Navratri in March-April and Sharad Navratri in September-October. These nine nights are a symbol of devotion, discipline, and spiritual cleanliness, which ends with the celebration of Rama Navami and Virgo Pujan on the ninth day.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Dates and Timings

In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will begin tomorrow, i.e. Sunday, March 30, and continue until Monday, April 7. The festival starts with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana), which will be performed on March 30.

According to the Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings for Ghatasthapana:

► Ghatasthapana Muhurat – 6:13 AM to 10:22 AM (Duration: 4 hours 8 minutes)

► Abhijit Muhurat – 12:01 PM to 12:50 PM (Duration: 50 minutes)

Navratri Rules and Restrictions

The sacred festival of Navratri is not just about worship; It also includes following some traditions and restrictions. Along with rituals, there are specific practices that devotees follow to please Maa Durga, including avoiding buying some objects during these nine holy days.

1. Avoid Buying or Eating Non-Vegetarian Food

One of the most important rules for devotees during Navratri is to follow the Sattvik diet. Devotees avoid eating non-vegetarian food, eggs, garlic, onion, and any food from eating Tamsic (impure or heavy). This is because Navratri is the time for meditation, spiritual development, and cleansing the mind. Consuming heavy or enjoyable foods can interfere with this process by increasing negative energy in the body.

2. Avoid Buying Electronics and Appliances

It is considered inauspicious to buy new electronic gadgets or equipment during Navratri. The reason behind this is that shopping is a symbol of enjoyment, which goes against the spiritual essence of the festival. Navratri is a time for simplicity and self-discipline, so it is often recommended to postpone such purchases until after the festival.

3. Avoid Buying and Wearing Black Clothes

In Hindu traditions, black is considered a color of negativity and inauspicious. Whether it is for festivals, rituals, or even weddings, wearing black clothes is often discouraged. During Navratri, people are encouraged to wear vibrant colors like yellow, orange, red, pink, or blue, which symbolise positivity, devotion, and divine energy. Buying black clothes during this period is said to attract negative energy, and should be avoided.

4. Avoid Buying Sharp Objects

Buying or borrowing sharp objects like knives, scissors, or needles is also considered inauspicious during Navratri. Many believe that sharp objects carry heavy energy and can bring problems in relationships. At the same time, purchasing or using iron products in excessive amounts is also discouraged, as iron is considered to attract negative energies that can reduce spiritual vibrations.

5. Avoid Buying Regular Grains and Flour

Since many devotees fast during Navratri, some foods are completely avoided. Those who keep Nirjala fasting (without food and water) do not buy grains, wheat flour, or rice during this period. Instead, they choose the option of Kuttu ka Atta (buckwheat flour), Singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour), and Samak rice, which are suitable for fasting. Many devotees strictly consume only specific grains and foods that are permitted for Navratri fasting.

Navratri is a time of positivity, spiritual growth, devotion, and discipline. While these traditions and restrictions may vary from family to family, they are inherent in the idea of ​​purity, self-control, and reverence for the divine goddess. By following these guidelines, devotees believe that they can combine with the positive energy of Maa Durga and invite blessings into their lives.

As Chaitra Navratri 2025 begins, keep these traditions in mind and celebrate the festival with faith, devotion, and spiritual mindfulness.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)