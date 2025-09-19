Charcoal, Chaat And Cream: A New Story Of Indian Kebabs

Step into a world where age-old traditions meet contemporary flair. This curated selection of elevated kebabs and accompaniments blends royal recipes, global ingredients, and modern techniques to celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine.

From the smoky allure of Black Garlic Chicken Tikka to the delicate creaminess of Ricotta Dahi Ke Kebab, each dish is a tribute to flavor, texture, and innovation. Whether it's the melt-in-the-mouth Galouti Kebabs, these creations are designed to delight, surprise, and linger long after the last bite, as shared by Chef Aditya Kumar Jha, Anardana.

Ricotta Dahi Ke Kebab

Ingredients:

Chenna – 180 g

Khoya – 20 g

Amul Cheese – 20 g

Hung Curd – 20 g

Milk Powder – 20 g

Green Cardamom – 1 g

Green Chilli (chopped) – 2 g

Fresh Ginger (chopped) – 2 g

Green Coriander (chopped) – 2 g

Icing Sugar – 5 g

Salt – 3 g

Refined Oil – 50 ml

Panko Bread Crumb – 100 g

Eggless Mayonnaise – 10 g

Mustard Microgreens – 3 g

Chaat Masala – 3 g

Method:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine chenna, hung curd, khoya, milk powder, and grated Amul cheese.

2. Add chopped green chilli, coriander, ginger, green cardamom powder, icing sugar, and salt. Mix well until smooth.

3. Shape the mixture into small round kebabs and coat evenly with panko breadcrumbs.

4. Deep fry until golden and crisp.

5. Serve hot, garnished with eggless mayo, mustard microgreens, and a sprinkle of chaat masala.

Edamame Seekh Kebab with Apple Pachdi

Ingredients for Kebab:

Edamame Beans – 100 g

Fresh Beans – 25 g

Broccoli – 25 g

Frozen Green Peas – 25 g

Boiled Potato – 20 g

Malai Paneer – 20 g

Cashew Nuts – 10 g

Ginger-Garlic Paste – 5 g

Green Chilli Paste – 4 g

Jeera Powder – 4 g

Garam Masala – 2 g

Salt – 3 g

Black Salt – 2 g

Refined Oil – 10 ml

Truffle Oil – 3 ml

Method for Seekh:

1. Heat oil in a pan. Sauté cumin seeds, green chilli, and ginger-garlic paste.

2. Add green peas; cook until moisture evaporates. Add broccoli, beans, and edamame; cook briefly and let cool.

3. Blend or mash the mixture. Add grated paneer, mashed potato, cashew powder, garam masala, and both salts. Mix well.

4. Shape onto skewers like seekh kebabs and roast in a tandoor until charred and smoky.

5. Drizzle with truffle oil before serving.

Apple Pachdi: Mix hung curd with chopped green apple, mint, raisins, cardamom powder, lemon juice, sugar, and salt. Serve chilled with the kebabs.

Black Garlic Chicken Tikka

Ingredients:

Boneless Chicken Thigh – 250 g

Ginger-Garlic Paste – 15 g

Lemon Juice – 5 ml

Dry Black Garlic – 5 g

Activated Charcoal Powder – 3 g

Green Chilli Paste – 5 g

Malai Marination Base – 80 g

Amul Cream – 10 ml

Butter – 15 g

Garam Masala – 2 g

Cumin Powder – 2 g

Black Salt – 2 g

Salt – 5 g

Fresh Coriander (chopped) – 10 g

Mustard Microgreens – 2 g

Method:

1. First marinate chicken with lemon juice, salt, ginger-garlic paste, and green chilli paste. Rest for 30 minutes.

2. In a separate bowl, mix malai marination with dry black garlic paste, activated charcoal, cumin, garam masala, and cream.

3. Add chicken to this mix and coat well. Skewer and cook in a tandoor till smoky and tender.

4. Brush with butter, garnish with coriander and microgreens.

Lamb Galouti Kebab

Ingredients:

Boneless Mutton – 1 kg

Ginger-Garlic Paste – 15 g

Raw Papaya Paste – 10 g

Brown Onion – 15 g

Cashew Paste – 30 g

Deggi Mirch – 5 g

Cumin Powder – 30 g

Galouti Masala – 4 g

Salt – 8 g

Keora Water – 5 ml

Rose Water – 5 ml

Green Cardamom – 2 g

Clove – 2 g

Desi Ghee – 30 ml

Varqi Parantha – 5 pcs

Chaat Masala – 3 g

Mustard Microgreens – 3 g

Method:

1. Clean and pat-dry the mutton. Mix with ginger-garlic paste, salt, and deggi mirch.

2. Mince the mutton 8–10 times until ultra-smooth.

3. Blend in all other ingredients and massage the mixture for 15 minutes to develop texture.

4. Smoke the mixture with burning charcoal in a closed bowl (dhungar method).

5. Shape into flat discs and pan-cook on low heat in ghee until cooked and tender.

6. Serve on varqi parantha with microgreens and a sprinkle of chaat masala.

Royal Kipti Murgh

Main Ingredients:

Spinach – 200 g

Chicken Tikka – 3 pcs

Tomato Gravy – 50 g

White Gravy – 50 g

Onion-Tomato Masala – 60 g

Ginger-Garlic Paste – 10 g

Cumin Seeds – 2 g

Garlic – 10 g

Green Chilli – 1 g

Garam Masala – 2 g

Green Cardamom – 1 g

Jeera Powder – 1 g

Butter – 20 g

Cream – 50 ml

Salt – 4 g

Refined Oil – 20 ml

Egg Wrap:

Eggs – 2 pcs

Salt – 1 g

Oil – 5 ml

Method:

1. Spinach Gravy: Sauté cumin, garlic, and chilli in oil. Add onion-tomato masala and jeera powder. Cook briefly, add spinach puree, and simmer. Finish with cream, butter, and salt.

2. Tomato Gravy: Heat the tomato gravy in a pan. Add salt and crushed kasoori methi. Finish with cream and butter.

3. Egg Wrap: Whisk eggs with salt. Make a thin omelette. Brush with makhani gravy, add julienned chicken tikka, and roll tightly.

4. Plating: Place the egg roll in the center of a plate. Spoon spinach and tomato gravies on either side. Garnish with cream, butter, and microgreens.