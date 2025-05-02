Check Your Do’s And Don’ts For May 2025 As Per Zodiac

The month of May is here and there are many things you must or must not do, wear, eat or avoid. Tarot Card Reader and Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe has shared a detailed list of do's and don'ts this month to deflect negative vibes, set the finances right, and more!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Do’s: Focus on strategic planning rather than impulsive action. Channel your high energy into structured goals. Eat more protein-rich foods for energy. Carry a Red Carnelian crystal for courage.

Don'ts: Resist the urge to dominate conversations. Stay patient and allow situations to unfold naturally. Steer clear of meat-heavy diets if feeling overheated. Don't ignore small signs; they matter.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)



Do’s: Wear green or pastel colors for harmony. Include fresh fruits and earthy veggies in your meals. Keep Rose Quartz nearby for self-love and money magnetism. Trust in lucky coins. Embrace change positively, especially around finances and career. Trust your instincts with important decisions.

Don’ts: Don’t be stubborn about new opportunities. Don’t wear torn clothes — they block prosperity. Avoid overindulgence in sweets. Don't ignore gut feelings, especially in financial matters.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)



Do’s: Communicate openly and clearly in all areas of life. Take time to research before making choices. Explore creative hobbies. Yellow and light blue clothes boost your communication. Eat citrus fruits for mental clarity. Carry Citrine for mental focus. Listen if you hear a bell ring; it's a sign of change.

Don’ts: Don’t start too many projects at once. Steer clear of superficial connections; depth matters this month. Don’t wear black too often. Avoid processed foods that drain your energy. Don’t dismiss repeated numbers—they’re messages!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Do’s: Strengthen family ties and work on emotional healing. Focus on setting healthy boundaries. Soft blue or white clothing brings emotional balance. Seafood and water-rich fruits will heal you. Keep Moonstone for emotional wisdom. Trust dreams with animals — they carry omens.

Don’ts: Don’t allow emotional wounds to control your present. Avoid clinging to the past. Don’t wear ripped jeans during important meetings. Avoid overeating when anxious. Don’t ignore goosebumps — spirit guides may be near.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Do’s: Shine by showcasing your talents professionally. Support your friends without overshadowing them. Stay flexible in partnerships and collaborations. Favor royal foods like berries and honey. Use Sunstone for success. Believe that seeing a feather is a divine blessing.

Don’ts: Don’t let pride prevent you from accepting help. Avoid drama or attention-seeking behavior. Steer clear of reckless financial risks. Don’t wear old, worn-out shoes — they slow success. Avoid spicy foods if feeling angry. Don’t ignore gut hunches about new alliances.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Do’s: Organize your tasks efficiently. Focus on improving your health routines. Earth tones like olive and brown support grounding. Add leafy greens to meals. Wear Amazonite for calmness. If you see a white flower, a wish will soon come true.

Don’ts: Avoid micromanaging people around you. Steer clear of perfectionism blocking your progress. Don’t overthink signs; flow with them. Avoid heavy carbs before major decisions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Do’s: Channel creativity into productive outlets. Stand up for your values. Soft pink, lavender, or cream colours enhance love energy. Eat balanced meals with nuts and seeds. Carry Lapis Lazuli for harmony. Rainbows signal soul alignments.

Don’ts: Steer clear of ignoring red flags in partnerships. Avoid black on Fridays. Don’t skip hydration. Ignoring repeated animal appearances may block guidance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Do’s: Trust your intuition when making life-altering decisions. Strengthen financial planning. Deep reds, black, and maroons suit your magnetic aura. Include iron-rich foods like spinach. Keep Obsidian for protection. Find coins? It’s a sign of ancestral blessings.

Don’ts: Don’t bottle up emotions or resort to passive-aggressiveness. Avoid being secretive when openness would help. Steer clear of unnecessary power struggles. Don’t lend your favorite jewelry this month. Avoid spicy, oily food if stressed. Don’t ignore sudden shivers — your intuition speaks.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Do’s: Say yes to new experiences and travel opportunities. Focus on personal development and networking. Stay optimistic yet grounded.

Don’ts: Don’t overpromise and underdeliver. Avoid careless spending or risky investments. Steer clear of running from emotional conversations. Don’t book impulsive trips without checking retrogrades. Avoid caffeine overload. Don’t laugh off recurring dreams—they hint your destiny.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Do’s: Revisit long-term goals and set new milestones. Nurture your health and well-being. Navy blue, dark green, or grey clothes support ambition. Eat grounding foods like sweet potatoes. Keep Garnet for resilience. If you stumble on stairs, rethink your plans.

Don’ts: Don’t be so focused on work that you neglect relationships. Avoid being too rigid with timelines. Steer clear of suppressing emotions. Don’t let fear delay decisions. Avoid synthetic foods. Never leave housework unfinished at night; it delays progress.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do’s: Connect with like-minded communities and broaden your vision. Share your innovative ideas. Embrace flexibility in routines.

Don'ts: Avoid being emotionally detached from loved ones. Don’t rebel for the sake of rebellion. Steer clear of procrastination on crucial tasks.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Do’s: Dive deep into spiritual or artistic pursuits. Listen to your dreams and intuition. Strengthen emotional bonds with loved ones. Soft aqua, sea-green, or lilac clothes enhance intuition. Eat fish, coconut, and water-based fruits. Keep Aquamarine for emotional clarity. Dreams with water themes are prophetic now.

Don’ts: Don’t let fantasy override reality in important matters. Avoid escapism through overindulgence. Steer clear of ignoring practical responsibilities. Don’t sleep in dirty clothes — it attracts bad vibes. Avoid dairy overload. Ignoring a gut feeling about someone could cost you.