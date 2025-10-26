Chhath Puja 2025: From Thekua, Kaddu Bhaat To Much More - A List Of Traditional Bhog

A unique aspect of Chhath is its deeply sattvik (pure, minimal-onion-garlic) food traditions: the food prepared for the rituals is not just sustenance but a part of the offering (bhog/prasad) and spiritual practice. In this article we explore the significance of the food, and present a list of traditional bhog items for Chhath Puja 2025.

Why the special food and rules

On the first day (Nahay Khay) the devotees take a holy bath and eat a purified meal. The food is prepared on a clay stove (mud chulha), with only pure ghee (desi ghee), no onion or garlic.

The food has to be pure, freshly prepared and first offered to the deities before being consumed.

The choice of ingredients emphasises simplicity, nourishment (to sustain the fasts) and ritual purity. For example: pumpkin (kaddu/lauki) is easy to digest, high-in-fibre; green chana provides protein.

The bhog items vary by day: there is the meal on Nahay Khay, the offering on Kharna, the evening arghya (offering) on the third day, and the final morning arghya.

Traditional Bhog / Prasad Items for Chhath Puja 2025

Here’s a curated list of traditional items, along with a short description of each, why they’re offered, and how they fit into the festival.

1. Thekua

A deep-fried disc or biscuit made of wheat flour, jaggery (or sugar), desi ghee; sometimes flavoured with cardamom, fennel or dry coconut.

It is regarded as the quintessential prasad for Chhath Puja.

The crispiness and long shelf-life mean it can be prepared ahead and offered.

Symbolically, the simplicity of its ingredients echoes the devotion and purity of the ritual.

2. Kaddu Bhaat (Pumpkin + Rice)

On Nahay Khay (the first day) this is often the main sattvik meal: a light curry of pumpkin (kaddu/lauki), cooked in ghee, served with steamed rice.

The pumpkin is easy to digest, mild, and purifies the body for the more rigorous rituals ahead.

A reminder of the agricultural/haverst roots of the festival (pumpkin and rice are common crops in the region).

3. Rasiya / Rasiyaw (Kheer)

A sweet kheer made of rice (or sometimes broken wheat), milk (or water), jaggery, and sometimes cardamom.

On the Kharna day (second day) the vratin eats this (after offering) as the last meal before the next fast.

Symbolically, the sweetness and richness reflect the offering to Surya and Chhathi Maiya for prosperity.

4. Kasar Laddu

Made from coarsely-ground rice flour (or sometimes wheat), jaggery, ghee and perhaps fennel seeds or dry fruits.

These laddus are often distributed as prasad among family and community post-offering.

The texture and ingredients make it a rich festive sweet yet rooted in simplicity.

5. Green Chana (Hara Chana)

Soaked green chickpeas lightly sautéed in ghee with minimal spices (no onion/garlic) form a protein-rich offering.

The use of legumes supports nutritional needs during fasting and the minimal preparation underscores purity.

6. Sugarcane (Ganna) & Daab Nimbu (Tender Sweet-Lime)

Sugarcane : A symbol of fertility and sweetness; offered in the ritual basket (soop) and used in decorations of the puja-area.

: A symbol of fertility and sweetness; offered in the ritual basket (soop) and used in decorations of the puja-area. Daab Nimbu: The large tender sweet-lime is considered pure (birds/animals don’t touch it) and rich in vitamin-C, fibre. It is a refreshing offering.

7. Singhada (Water Chestnut) & Other Underground Roots (Suthni)

Singhada is valued because it grows underground, is untouched by birds/animals (symbolising purity) and is nutrient-rich.

Suthni (another root vegetable) is also sometimes used similarly.

These foods emphasise the connection to earth, harvest and purity.

8. Other items: Banana, Coconut, Rice Laddoo, Poori, Ghiya/Kaddu Sabzi

Banana: Raw banana offered (ripening naturally at home) — symbol of purity and simplicity.

Raw banana offered (ripening naturally at home) — symbol of purity and simplicity. Coconut: Associated with wealth & goddess Lakshmi; offered in the soop basket.

Associated with wealth & goddess Lakshmi; offered in the soop basket. Rice Laddoo: Simple laddoo made of rice, jaggery — part of prasad offerings.

Simple laddoo made of rice, jaggery — part of prasad offerings. Poori: Especially on the Kharna day, poori served with kheer (rasiyaw) as part of the final meal before the fast.

Especially on the Kharna day, poori served with kheer (rasiyaw) as part of the final meal before the fast. Ghiya / Lauki / Kaddu Sabzi + Rice: Variants of the first-day meal, substituting pumpkin with gourd or bottle-gourd depending on tradition.

Tips for Preparation & Sharing

Use pure desi ghee and minimal oil; avoid onion and garlic throughout.

Use fresh, clean utensils and preferably a separate clay stove (mud chulha) as tradition.

If preparing Thekua ahead, store in airtight containers so that it remains crisp.

For the soop (offering basket), choose fresh-unbroken fruits and roots — signalling purity.

Share the prasad with neighbours and friends; the spirit of community is central.

Keep the food light on Nahay Khay (first day) as it prepares the body for the fasts and rituals ahead.

Significance & Symbolism

The focus on harvest items (pumpkin, rice, sugarcane, roots) reflects the agrarian origins of Chhath Puja.

Purity (food untouched by animals/birds, no onion/garlic, fresh preparation) emphasises the devotee’s physical and spiritual preparation.

The offering of food to the Sun (and Chhathi Maiya) symbolises gratitude for life-sustaining energy, light and harvest.

Sharing the prasad builds community, reinforces tradition, connects younger generations to the festival’s roots.

As we welcome Chhath Puja 2025, the food we prepare is far more than just a festive menu — it is devotion, tradition and gratitude served on a plate. From the crisp Thekua to the humble Kaddu Bhaat, each dish has layers of symbolism and meaning. By following the rituals and food traditions with sincerity, we honour the Sun, the earth and the bounty of life itself.

