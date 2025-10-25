Every year, the four-day festival of Chhath Puja begins with the ritual day known as Nahay Khay (“bathe and eat”), when devotees cleanse themselves, take a holy dip, and then partake in a simple, sattvik (pure) meal.

A key part of that meal is lauki (bottle-gourd) cooked in a mild way and often paired with rice and chana dal. But why lauki? What makes this humble vegetable so central to the first day of Chhath?

Significance of Lauki on Day 1

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Here are the key reasons lauki features prominently:

1. Symbol of purity and simplicity

The first day of Chhath (Nahay Khay) is about purification — mental, physical and spiritual. After the bath, a pure meal is cooked in a clean kitchen and eaten with devotion.

Lauki being mild in taste, easy to digest, and able to be prepared without heavy spices, garlic or onion, aligns with the ideal of “sattvik food” (no stimulants).

Many traditions specifically mention lauki sabzi or lauki bhaat (rice + lauki) on Nahay Khay.

2. Digestibility and health benefits for fasting ahead

After the meal on day one, the next days involve stricter rituals, fasts and offerings. A light, easily digestible meal helps the body prepare. As one article notes: "Lauki is an important preparation … because it is sattvic, easily digestible, provides energy but doesn’t weigh down the stomach."

Lauki is often cooked in ghee, mild spices like cumin and turmeric, and rock salt (sendha namak) to ensure it remains gentle on the system.

3. Cultural & ritual continuity

The tradition of cooking lauki (and chana dal + rice) on the first day is long-standing in the regions where Chhath is most widely observed (Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh).

By following this simple formula, devotees symbolically mark the transition from everyday life to the concentrated spiritual focus of the festival. The meal becomes an offering (prasad) and a marker of discipline.

4. Symbolic meanings & regional variants

Lauki’s pale green, mild and hollow nature may symbolise humility, emptiness of ego, and readiness to receive divine blessings.

In some regions, pumpkin (kaddu) bhat is referenced similarly for the first day.

The emphasis is less on lavishness, more on devotion, clarity and restraint.

How the Lauki Meal is Prepared

While recipes vary slightly by household or region, here’s a broad description:

After the ritual bath and cleaning of utensils & kitchen, lauki is peeled, chopped and cooked.

Ingredients may include rice (often arwa rice/parboiled), chana dal (split Bengal gram), lauki, ghee, cumin seeds, turmeric, minimal seasoning, sendha namak.

No garlic, onion, heavy spices are used — to keep the meal sattvik.

The meal is first offered to the deities and then consumed by the family.

Reflection: What Lauki Teaches Us

Simplicity over opulence: A simple vegetable-based dish, lightly cooked, served with devotion.

Purity & discipline: The meal is part of a ritual of purification — body and mind readying for the fast.

Health-minded: Light food before more intense rituals helps the body cope.

Tradition & continuity: By eating lauki on day one, families link with generations of practice.

Gratitude: The humble lauki becomes sacred, reminding us of the divine in the everyday.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)