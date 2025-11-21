Chicken Champions! 6 Indian Chicken Delights Among World’s 100 Best Chicken Dishes

Calling all chicken lovers! Chicken is not only a protein-packed favourite but also a versatile ingredient enjoyed across India in countless forms—from the iconic Butter Chicken to the fiery Chicken Chettinad. Recently, TasteAtlas released its list of the 100 Best Chicken Dishes in the World, and India proudly secured six spots, showcasing the country’s culinary depth. Here’s a look at the Indian dishes that made the cut, their global rankings, and what makes them truly special.

Butter Chicken – Rank 5 (Delhi)

Securing the 5th position, Butter Chicken—also known as Murgh Makhani—originated in Delhi in the 1950s at Kundan Lal Gujral’s legendary Moti Mahal. As the story goes, the cooks combined leftover marinade juices with butter and tomatoes, simmering tandoor-cooked chicken in it—unknowingly creating one of the world’s most beloved dishes. With smoky meat, rich tomato-cream gravy, and generous dollops of butter, this dish pairs perfectly with naan and remains a timeless favourite.

Tandoori Chicken – Rank 14 (Punjab)

A classic of Indian cuisine, Tandoori Chicken gets its name from the Persian word tannur, meaning fire. The chicken is marinated in yogurt and spices like tandoori masala, nutmeg, and cumin, then skewered and cooked in a scorching-hot clay oven— the tandoor—giving it its signature smoky flavour. One theory credits again Kundan Lal Gujral of Moti Mahal for pioneering this globally loved dish.

Chicken Tikka – Rank 35 (India)

Also known as Murgh Tikka, this popular dish features boneless chicken pieces marinated in yogurt, spices, lemon juice, and mustard oil before being grilled or roasted on skewers. Spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, garam masala, and red chilli powder lend the tikka its vibrant colour and bold flavour. Often enjoyed with mint chutney and sliced onions, Chicken Tikka also forms the base of the famed Chicken Tikka Masala.

Chicken 65 – Rank 38 (Chennai)

This fiery favourite from Chennai ranks 38th worldwide. Chicken 65 features deep-fried chicken marinated in ginger, lemon, chillies, and assorted spices. Its origins are surrounded by interesting theories—one popular belief is that A.M. Buhari created it in 1965, while another claims the name refers to using 65 chillies. Whether historical fact or culinary folklore, its bold flavour has earned it a cult following.

Chicken Rezala – Rank 51 (West Bengal)

A fragrant East Indian delicacy, Chicken Rezala is especially beloved in Bengal. This creamy, mildly spiced curry combines chicken with yogurt, ghee, cashews, poppy seeds, whole spices, and sometimes saffron. Cashews and poppy seeds are ground into a silky paste, while the chicken is marinated and then cooked with aromatic fried spices. The result is a royal, melt-in-the-mouth curry with Mughlai roots.

Chicken Kathi Roll – Rank 74 (Kolkata)

Originating from the streets of Kolkata, the Chicken Kathi Roll is a flavour-packed favourite. A flaky roti or paratha is topped with a layer of egg, then wrapped around spicy marinated chicken. The filling is often mixed with onions, cucumbers, carrots, green chillies, and coriander, creating a wholesome and satisfying meal on the go.

