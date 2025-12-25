Advertisement
Christmas Day Recipes: TRY These Amazing Recipes For Your Christmas

Whether you’re hosting a grand feast or keeping it simple and cosy, these amazing Christmas Day recipes are sure to add delicious cheer to your holiday menu and make the day truly memorable.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
Christmas Day Recipes: TRY These Amazing Recipes For Your ChristmasImage credit: Freepik

Christmas Day is the perfect excuse to gather around the table and indulge in flavours that feel warm, festive, and a little indulgent. From comforting classics to exciting new additions, a thoughtfully planned Christmas spread brings everyone together in the spirit of joy and celebration. Whether you’re hosting a grand feast or keeping it simple and cosy, these amazing Christmas Day recipes are sure to add delicious cheer to your holiday menu and make the day truly memorable.

Golden Phirni Royale

Golden Phirni Royale is a luxurious Indian-fusion dessert crafted for modern festive dining. Inspired by traditional phirni, this dish is elevated using the classic French brûlée technique. A slow-cooked saffron-infused rice pudding is finished with a delicately caramelized sugar crust, offering a perfect contrast of creamy richness and crisp texture.

Garnished with ruby-red pomegranate jewels and toasted almond slices, the dessert delivers warmth, elegance, and a festive glow—making it an ideal five-star Christmas finale. Recipes shared by Chef Gaurav Chauhan, Executive Sous Chef, Namak Indian Restaurant & Bar, Dallas

Ingredients

  • Saffron Phirni Base
  • Full-cream milk
  • Basmati rice (finely ground or soaked & crushed)
  • Sugar
  • Saffron strands
  • Cardamom powder
  • Brûlée Finish
  • Fine brown sugar
  • Garnish
  • Fresh pomegranate pearls
  • Toasted almond flakes
  • Optional: dried edible petals or gold leaf

Method

  • Milk is gently simmered and thickened with finely ground basmati rice until silky and aromatic. Saffron and cardamom are infused slowly to develop warmth and depth. The phirni is poured into shallow bowls and chilled until perfectly set.
  • Before service, fine brown sugar is evenly sprinkled over the surface and torched to achieve a golden, crackling caramel crust. The dessert is finished with pomegranate pearls and almond flakes for texture, freshness, and festive color.

Flavour & Texture Profile

  • Texture: Creamy phirni with crisp caramel top
  • Taste: Warm saffron, gentle sweetness, nutty finish
  • Aroma: Floral, festive, comforting

Festive Paneer Wellington

Festive Paneer Wellington is a modern Indian-fusion Christmas main course inspired by the classic Wellington, reimagined for vegetarian fine dining. Creamy paneer is delicately spiced, enriched with herbs and roasted nuts, wrapped in buttery puff pastry, and baked until crisp and golden. The dish balances comfort and elegance, making it a refined centerpiece for festive celebrations.

Ingredients

  • Paneer Filling
  • Fresh paneer, lightly crumbled
  • Cashew nuts, coarsely chopped
  • Almonds, chopped
  • Ginger, finely grated
  • Garlic, very finely chopped
  • Mild garam masala
  • White pepper
  • Salt
  • Fresh coriander or parsley, finely chopped
  • Wellington Assembly
  • Puff pastry sheet
  • Milk or melted butter (for brushing)

Method

  • Gently combine paneer with ginger, garlic, herbs, nuts, seasoning, and spices to create a soft, aromatic filling without overworking the mixture.
  • Roll out the puff pastry evenly. Place the paneer filling at the center, shape into a compact log, and wrap the pastry neatly around it, sealing the edges well. Brush lightly with milk or melted butter.
  • Bake in a preheated oven until the pastry is evenly puffed, crisp, and golden brown. Allow the Wellington to rest briefly before slicing to maintain clean layers and texture.

Flavour & Texture Profile

  • Texture: Crisp, flaky pastry with a creamy interior
  • Taste: Mildly spiced, nutty, buttery
  • Finish: Warm, festive, and refined

