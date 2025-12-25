Christmas Day Recipes: TRY These Amazing Recipes For Your Christmas

Christmas Day is the perfect excuse to gather around the table and indulge in flavours that feel warm, festive, and a little indulgent. From comforting classics to exciting new additions, a thoughtfully planned Christmas spread brings everyone together in the spirit of joy and celebration. Whether you’re hosting a grand feast or keeping it simple and cosy, these amazing Christmas Day recipes are sure to add delicious cheer to your holiday menu and make the day truly memorable.

Golden Phirni Royale

Golden Phirni Royale is a luxurious Indian-fusion dessert crafted for modern festive dining. Inspired by traditional phirni, this dish is elevated using the classic French brûlée technique. A slow-cooked saffron-infused rice pudding is finished with a delicately caramelized sugar crust, offering a perfect contrast of creamy richness and crisp texture.

Garnished with ruby-red pomegranate jewels and toasted almond slices, the dessert delivers warmth, elegance, and a festive glow—making it an ideal five-star Christmas finale. Recipes shared by Chef Gaurav Chauhan, Executive Sous Chef, Namak Indian Restaurant & Bar, Dallas

Ingredients

Saffron Phirni Base

Full-cream milk

Basmati rice (finely ground or soaked & crushed)

Sugar

Saffron strands

Cardamom powder

Brûlée Finish

Fine brown sugar

Garnish

Fresh pomegranate pearls

Toasted almond flakes

Optional: dried edible petals or gold leaf

Method

Milk is gently simmered and thickened with finely ground basmati rice until silky and aromatic. Saffron and cardamom are infused slowly to develop warmth and depth. The phirni is poured into shallow bowls and chilled until perfectly set.

Before service, fine brown sugar is evenly sprinkled over the surface and torched to achieve a golden, crackling caramel crust. The dessert is finished with pomegranate pearls and almond flakes for texture, freshness, and festive color.

Flavour & Texture Profile

Texture: Creamy phirni with crisp caramel top

Taste: Warm saffron, gentle sweetness, nutty finish

Aroma: Floral, festive, comforting

Festive Paneer Wellington

Festive Paneer Wellington is a modern Indian-fusion Christmas main course inspired by the classic Wellington, reimagined for vegetarian fine dining. Creamy paneer is delicately spiced, enriched with herbs and roasted nuts, wrapped in buttery puff pastry, and baked until crisp and golden. The dish balances comfort and elegance, making it a refined centerpiece for festive celebrations.

Ingredients

Paneer Filling

Fresh paneer, lightly crumbled

Cashew nuts, coarsely chopped

Almonds, chopped

Ginger, finely grated

Garlic, very finely chopped

Mild garam masala

White pepper

Salt

Fresh coriander or parsley, finely chopped

Wellington Assembly

Puff pastry sheet

Milk or melted butter (for brushing)

Method

Gently combine paneer with ginger, garlic, herbs, nuts, seasoning, and spices to create a soft, aromatic filling without overworking the mixture.

Roll out the puff pastry evenly. Place the paneer filling at the center, shape into a compact log, and wrap the pastry neatly around it, sealing the edges well. Brush lightly with milk or melted butter.

Bake in a preheated oven until the pastry is evenly puffed, crisp, and golden brown. Allow the Wellington to rest briefly before slicing to maintain clean layers and texture.

Flavour & Texture Profile