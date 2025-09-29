Advertisement
COCKROACH REMOVAL

Cockroaches Taking Over Your Kitchen? Use These Items, They Will Disappear By Morning

If cockroaches are taking over your kitchen, there is no need to panic. With simple home remedies and smart tips, you can easily get rid of them. Just a small routine can make your kitchen completely cockroach-free while keeping your home safe and healthy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 04:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Cockroaches Taking Over Your Kitchen? Use These Items, They Will Disappear By MorningRepresentative image (Reuters)

Cockroach Elimination Tips And Tricks: Cockroaches have become a growing menace in many households, especially in kitchens. If you are wondering how to get rid of them, there is a simple and effective solution that does not involve expensive chemical sprays.

Many people invest in costly products from the market to eliminate cockroaches, but these often provide only temporary relief. After a few days, the cockroaches return, making the effort feel futile.
For long-term results, traditional home remedies offer a safer and more reliable option.

A Proven Solution

Boric powder is one of the most effective ways to eliminate cockroaches at the source. Mix four tablespoons of boric powder and two tablespoons of salt or lemon juice in one liter of water. Pour this solution into a spray bottle and apply it in areas where cockroaches are commonly seen.

Spraying this mixture twice or thrice a week produces noticeable results in a short period.

A Deadly Combo

The mixture of baking soda and sugar works effectively against cockroaches. Mixing equal parts of both ingredients and sprinkling them in kitchen corners, under shelves and along cabinets attracts cockroaches with sugar while the baking soda eliminates them. Regular use can show visible results within just a few days.

Nature’s Repellent

For generations, people have used cloves to keep cockroaches away. Simply placing cloves or spraying clove oil in kitchen corners and on shelves can deter these pests.

Cockroaches dislike the strong aroma, making this a simple and cost-free method.

Fresh, Natural Solution

Mint leaves and mint oil are also highly effective in driving away cockroaches. Placing fresh mint leaves or spraying its oil in areas prone to infestation creates a cool and sharp scent that cockroaches avoid.

This method not only keeps the pests away but also leaves your kitchen smelling fresh and clean.

Ancient Weapon

Neem has long been recognised as a natural disinfectant and insect repellent. Its oil works wonders against cockroaches. Spraying it in areas where the pests are most active prevents them from approaching. The bitter and strong fragrance ensures that they gradually disappear, making it an efficient and chemical-free solution.

By incorporating these simple remedies into your routine, it is possible to reclaim your kitchen from cockroaches without relying on expensive products.

These natural methods are safe, effective and leave your home hygienic and fresh. With consistent effort, you can enjoy a kitchen that is completely free of pests, protecting your family’s health while maintaining a clean and pleasant environment.

