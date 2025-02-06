Coffee Becomes Unhealthy As Soon As Milk Is Added To It, Know Reasons Here

Coffee is considered very good for health. It is also the most widely consumed beverage in the world. Many people like to drink it as soon as they wake up in the morning. But still very few people are aware of the fact that its effect reduces as soon as milk is added to coffee.

On social media, neuroscientist Robert Love has also confirmed the point of adding dairy products like milk to coffee and said that doing so reduces the healthy effects of coffee to a great extent. He says that when you add milk, it reduces the body's capacity to absorb the polyphenols present in coffee, due to which all its benefits are not available.

A study published in The Journal of AOAC International in 2019 also found evidence of the negative effects of mixing milk with many foods containing polyphenols, including coffee. It was concluded that adding milk reduces the antioxidant properties of coffee, which significantly reduces the benefits from it.

Mix these milk alternatives with coffee

However, adding dairy products to coffee reduces its health benefits. But if you do not like black coffee, you can use milk alternatives like soy milk, almond milk.

Coffee without milk has many benefits

Neuroscientists say that black coffee is more beneficial for health than milk coffee. Black coffee has a very effective and positive effect especially on gut bacteria and the brain. Apart from this, the polyphenols found in coffee prove to be very helpful in preventing cancer, heart disease, diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)