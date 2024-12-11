Colour For The Year 2025 Is Out! Pantone Chooses Mocha Mousse To Express The Global Mood

For 2025, the Pantone Colour Institute has chosen PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, a rich, warm brown hue. It offers a sense of comfort, evoking the enticing qualities of chocolate and coffee.

The Pantone Colour of the Year program invites the design community and colour enthusiasts to engage in discussions about colour, exploring its connection to culture. Each year, Pantone selects a colour that captures the global spirit, with the Colour of the Year representing a collective mood and attitude in the form of a single, distinctive shade.

This marks the 26th year of Pantone's Colour of the Year tradition. Mocha Mousse is expected to be a key theme in global trends for home décor, fashion, and beauty in the upcoming year.

The colour embodies themes of comfort and indulgence, inspiring feelings of natural beauty and culinary pleasures like chocolate and coffee. It strikes a balance between contemporary design and timeless elegance, making it a perfect fit for fashion, interiors, and lifestyle applications.