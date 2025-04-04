Cooling Drinks For Navratri: From Sabudana Kheer To Herbal Sherbets

Navratri, the vibrant nine-night festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is not only a time of spiritual significance but also a time to enjoy fasting foods that nourish the body and soul. During this period, people observe fasting or follow special dietary practices, often avoiding regular meals and turning to sattvic (pure) foods. The festival, which falls in the autumn season, is a time when the weather can fluctuate, making hydration and cooling drinks essential to balance the body’s energy.

To keep cool and refreshed throughout the festivities, a variety of cooling drinks are enjoyed. From traditional favorites like Sabudana Kheer to refreshing herbal sherbets, here’s a look at some of the best cooling drinks to enjoy during Navratri.

1. Sabudana Kheer

One of the most beloved dishes during Navratri, Sabudana Kheer (tapioca pearl pudding) is not only a great source of energy but also has a cooling effect on the body. Made from soaked sabudana (tapioca pearls), milk, and sugar, it’s a creamy, comforting dessert that helps keep you refreshed while fasting. You can also add cardamom, saffron, or a pinch of nutmeg for a flavor boost. With its rich texture and cooling properties, Sabudana Kheer is perfect as both a treat and a cooling drink when served chilled.

Tip: You can make a lighter version of Sabudana Kheer by using coconut milk instead of dairy milk for a vegan alternative.

2. Buttermilk (Chaas)

Buttermilk, or Chaas, is one of the most common and effective cooling drinks consumed during Navratri. It’s light, easy to digest, and packed with probiotics that support gut health. The combination of yogurt, water, and spices like cumin, coriander, and black salt not only cools the body but also helps in digestion. The probiotics in buttermilk are great for improving gut flora, especially important when fasting or consuming rich foods.

You can also add mint leaves or a dash of ginger to further enhance the refreshing quality of this drink.

3. Coconut Water

Coconut water is a natural drink that helps replenish lost electrolytes and keeps you hydrated. Naturally cooling, it’s a perfect option for the hot afternoons of Navratri. Coconut water also helps maintain a healthy balance of fluids in the body, ensuring that fasting does not result in dehydration. Whether enjoyed fresh from the coconut or bottled, it’s a great option for hydration during the festival.

Tip: Add a few drops of lime or a pinch of salt to your coconut water for a quick electrolyte boost.

4. Herbal Sherbets (Traditional Indian Squashes)

Indian herbal sherbets, often made from herbs like rosemary, mint, and neem, as well as fruits like lemon, watermelon, and lime, are incredibly cooling and energizing. They’re a great way to replenish your fluids while enjoying the aromatic, refreshing taste of herbs. A popular herbal drink is Pudina Sharbat (mint sherbet), which uses fresh mint leaves, lemon juice, sugar, and water. Mint is known for its cooling properties and helps to refresh the body, making it an excellent choice during Navratri.

Another popular option is Gulab Sharbat, made from rose petals, which has both cooling and soothing properties. The subtle sweetness and fragrance of the rose make this drink both delicious and refreshing.

5. Aam Panna

Aam Panna, a tangy and spicy drink made from raw mangoes, is a traditional Indian summer beverage that’s perfect for Navratri’s warm afternoons. This drink is packed with the goodness of raw mango, which is rich in Vitamin C and helps fight heat stroke. The addition of spices like cumin and black salt gives it a savory twist while also aiding digestion. While it’s often consumed chilled, the tangy flavor and slight spiciness make it a unique and cooling drink to enjoy during the festivities.

Tip: If raw mangoes are not in season, you can use mango pulp to create a similar flavor profile.

6. Lemonade (Nimbu Pani)

Simple yet incredibly effective, Nimbu Pani (lemonade) is a go-to drink for hydration and cooling. Made by mixing lemon juice, water, and a pinch of salt and sugar, it’s perfect for maintaining the body's fluid balance and providing instant relief from the heat. Adding mint leaves, ginger, or a hint of black salt can enhance the taste and offer even more cooling benefits.

7. Cucumber Juice

Cucumber is made up of over 95% water, which makes it one of the best natural hydrating ingredients. Cucumber juice is an excellent way to cool down your body, refresh your skin, and rehydrate after fasting. You can add a dash of lemon, mint leaves, and a pinch of salt to elevate the taste. The high water content helps to flush out toxins, keeping the body light and energized throughout the festival.

Tip: Blend cucumber with a bit of ginger or apple for a unique twist on the classic cucumber juice.

8. Watermelon Juice

When the temperatures rise during Navratri, Watermelon Juice is a delicious and hydrating drink that can cool you down. Watermelon, like cucumber, is made up mostly of water and has a natural sweetness that is perfect for those who are fasting but craving something refreshing. A simple watermelon juice with a squeeze of lemon or mint adds extra freshness and hydration to your day.

Tip: Add a pinch of black salt or chaat masala to watermelon juice for a savory twist.

9. Saffron Milk (Kesar Milk)

Kesar Milk, a rich drink made from milk, saffron, and sugar, is not just a cooling drink but also a luxurious treat. Saffron has natural cooling properties, making this drink ideal for hot weather. Saffron is also believed to have various health benefits, including improving digestion and acting as an antioxidant. If you’re looking for something indulgent yet cooling, this is the drink for you.

Tip: You can serve Kesar Milk chilled or at room temperature for a soothing effect.

These drinks, rooted in ancient traditions, are not just cooling but also contribute to overall health and wellness during this sacred festival. So, this Navratri, sip on these refreshing beverages, and enjoy the festivities in a hydrated and rejuvenated state!

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)