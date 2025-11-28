Countries With The Most 100-Year-Olds: Guess Who Tops The List – It’s Not The US Or China

Countries With Longest Lifespans: The number of people living past 100 years continues to rise across the world. A data released by the World Population Review reveals this transformation. These numbers reflect how improved healthcare, healthier habits and strong social systems are changing the way people age.

Japan leads the world with 123,330 centenarians, followed by the United States with 73,629, China with 48,566, India with 37,988 and France with 33,220.

Many other nations are seeing their own centenarian communities expand. Italy, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Thailand, Canada and South Korea all report growth, with their numbers ranging between 11,000 and 23,000.

Researchers observing these change say that while population size plays a part, the rising count of individuals living past 100 also highlights long-term improvements in life quality and access to healthcare.

Longevity emerges from more than medical advances. In regions such as Japan and Hong Kong, daily habits, diet patterns and the way communities stay connected play an important role in helping people remain healthy well into old age.

Areas like Okinawa, often described as “blue zones”, have been studied for years because residents tend to remain active, eat simple plant-focussed meals and maintain strong community relationships that support their emotional well-being.

Scientists say the world now has more centenarians than at any point in history. Global numbers have climbed significantly, doubling from around 455,000 in 2009 to nearly 935,000 in 2024. This growth reflects expanding public health programmes, widespread vaccine access, better disease management and greater awareness about nutrition and fitness.

Ageing populations also highlight the role of structured support systems. Countries known for longer lifespans often invest heavily in elder care, preventive medical check-ups and early health screening.

Japan’s healthcare approach, for instance, places strong emphasis on routine monitoring, community participation and everyday practices such as walking and group meals, all of which help people maintain steady health as they grow older.

As more people reach 100 year of age, governments are learning to adjust to this change. Social systems, healthcare networks and communities are adapting gradually to support a population that is living longer and staying active much later in life.

Japan and the United States continue to lead in overall numbers, but the rise in centenarians can now be seen across continents. With improving healthcare and greater awareness about lifestyle choices, experts believe the global population of people crossing the 100-year mark will keep rising through the coming decade.