Cracked Heels Remedies: 8 Simple And Effective DIY Tips To Smooth And Soften Your Heels

As the weather heats up and you trade your boots for sandals, cracked heels can become a common problem. Dry, rough skin on the heels not only affects the appearance of your feet but can also cause discomfort and even lead to painful fissures. Fortunately, with a few simple steps and regular care, you can avoid cracked heels and keep your feet soft and smooth all summer long.

What Causes Cracked Heels?

Cracked heels, also known as heel fissures, occur when the skin on your feet becomes dry, thick, and hardened, making it prone to splitting or cracking. The primary causes of cracked heels are:

- Dry skin: Lack of moisture is the leading cause of cracked heels, especially during warmer months when the skin tends to dry out.

- Excessive pressure: Spending long hours standing or walking on hard surfaces can put pressure on your heels, causing the skin to crack.

- Improper footwear: Wearing open-toed sandals or shoes that lack support can also contribute to cracked heels.

- Obesity: Extra weight puts additional pressure on the feet, especially the heels.

- Health conditions: Conditions like diabetes, eczema, and psoriasis can make the skin on your feet more prone to cracking.

Now that we understand the causes, let’s dive into how you can prevent cracked heels and keep your feet healthy throughout the summer:-

1. Keep Your Feet Moisturized

One of the most effective ways to prevent cracked heels is by keeping your feet well-moisturized. Dry skin is more likely to crack, so it's essential to hydrate the skin on your feet daily.

- Use a thick moisturizer: Opt for a foot cream that contains urea, glycerin, or shea butter as these ingredients help retain moisture in the skin.

- Apply at night: After washing your feet before bed, apply a generous layer of moisturizer and wear cotton socks to lock in the moisture overnight.

Tip: For extra hydration, try using coconut oil or olive oil as a natural alternative to foot creams.

2. Exfoliate Regularly

Exfoliating the feet helps remove dead skin cells, making it easier for moisturizers to penetrate and preventing the buildup of hard, cracked skin.

- Use a pumice stone or foot scrub: Gently scrub your feet after showering to slough off dead skin. Be careful not to be too harsh, as over-exfoliating can worsen the problem.

- Foot scrub recipes: You can also create your own foot scrub at home using sugar and olive oil for a gentle exfoliating treatment.

Tip: Regular exfoliation, at least once or twice a week, will help keep the skin soft and prevent cracking.

3. Wear Supportive Footwear

Improper footwear can contribute to cracked heels by putting unnecessary pressure on your feet. Flip-flops and sandals that don't provide enough support can worsen the issue.

- Choose comfortable shoes: Opt for shoes with adequate arch support and cushioning. Closed-toe sandals with thick soles or cushioned insoles will protect your feet from excess pressure.

- Avoid open-back shoes: Shoes that lack heel support can exacerbate cracked heels. Stick to well-fitted shoes that support your foot and heel properly.

Tip: Look for shoes that have a padded heel area to prevent friction and pressure on your heels.

4. Keep Your Feet Clean and Dry

Hygiene plays an important role in preventing cracked heels. Wet or sweaty feet can worsen dryness and lead to infections.

- Wash your feet daily: Use warm water and mild soap to clean your feet regularly. Avoid using hot water, which can dry out your skin further.

- Dry your feet properly: After washing your feet, make sure to dry them completely, especially in between the toes, to avoid moisture buildup.

Tip: If your feet sweat excessively, consider using foot powder to keep them dry.

5. Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is essential for maintaining the hydration of your skin. Dry, dehydrated skin is more likely to crack, so keep your body—and your feet—hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day.

Tip: Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out.

6. Use Heel Balms and Cracked Heel Treatments

If your heels are already starting to crack, using a heel balm or a specialized foot treatment can help repair the skin and prevent further cracking.

- Heel balms: Look for products specifically designed for cracked heels, often containing ingredients like salicylic acid, lactic acid, or urea to soften and repair the skin.

- Foot masks: Some foot masks contain ingredients that deeply moisturize and repair cracked heels, leaving them soft and smooth after just one treatment.

Tip: Use heel balms or treatments before bed to allow them to work overnight.

7. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Excess weight puts pressure on your heels and can lead to the skin thickening and cracking. Maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce this pressure and keep your heels smooth.

- Exercise regularly: Incorporating physical activity into your routine can help you maintain a healthy weight and reduce the strain on your feet.

Tip: If you're carrying extra weight, try focusing on weight management through a balanced diet and regular exercise to relieve pressure on your feet.

8. Protect Your Feet from the Sun

Just like your skin, your feet are susceptible to sunburn. UV rays can dry out the skin, causing it to crack.

- Use sunscreen: Apply sunscreen to your feet before heading outdoors, especially when wearing sandals or going barefoot.

- Wear protective footwear: Consider wearing shoes that cover your feet if you're out in the sun for extended periods.

Tip: Protecting your feet from the sun can prevent both dryness and painful sunburns.

Cracked heels can be uncomfortable and unsightly, but with the right care, they are entirely preventable. By moisturizing regularly, exfoliating, wearing the right shoes, and staying hydrated, you can keep your feet soft and smooth throughout the summer months. If you take proactive steps and follow these tips, your heels will be ready for sandal season without the discomfort of cracks or dryness.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)