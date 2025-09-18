Craving Chocolate Pancake? Try This Healthy Moong Dal Chocolate Pancake Recipe!

There’s something irresistible about chocolate pancakes. They're rich, comforting, and the perfect indulgence for breakfast or dessert. But if you're trying to eat cleaner or avoid refined flour and sugar, traditional pancakes can feel like a guilty pleasure.

What if we told you there’s a way to enjoy chocolate pancakes and feel good about it? Enter the Moong Dal Chocolate Pancake — a healthy twist on your favorite treat that’s packed with protein, fiber, and flavor.

Why Moong Dal?

Moong dal (split yellow lentils) is a powerhouse ingredient in Indian households — high in plant-based protein, easy to digest, and naturally gluten-free. When blended, it creates a smooth batter that mimics the texture of regular flour-based pancakes, but with way more nutritional value.

Pair it with cocoa and natural sweeteners, and you’ve got a guilt-free chocolate pancake that’s both wholesome and indulgent.

Moong Dal Chocolate Pancake Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup yellow moong dal (soaked for 2–3 hours)

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

2–3 tbsp jaggery powder or maple syrup (adjust to taste)

1 small banana (for natural sweetness and binding)

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

1/2 cup water or plant-based milk (adjust for consistency)

1 tsp coconut oil or ghee (for cooking)

Optional Toppings:

Sliced bananas

Chopped nuts

Dark chocolate chips

A drizzle of peanut butter or honey

Instructions:

Prepare the Batter:

Drain the soaked moong dal and add it to a blender.

Add banana, cocoa powder, jaggery/maple syrup, baking powder, vanilla, salt, and 1/2 cup of water or milk.

Blend until smooth and lump-free. The batter should be pourable but not too runny.

Cook the Pancakes:

Heat a non-stick pan or skillet and lightly grease with coconut oil or ghee.

Pour a ladle of batter onto the pan and spread slightly.

Cook on low-medium heat for 2–3 minutes until bubbles appear.

Flip and cook the other side for another 1–2 minutes.

Serve:

Stack your pancakes, top with fresh fruit, a sprinkle of nuts, or a drizzle of your favorite nut butter. Enjoy warm!

What Makes This Pancake Healthy?

High in protein

Gluten-free and refined flour-free

No processed sugar (if using jaggery or natural sweeteners)

Fiber-rich and filling

Kid-friendly and perfect for lunchboxes

Tips & Variations:

Add a spoonful of nut butter to the batter for extra richness.

Want it even more chocolatey? Stir in some dark chocolate chunks before cooking.

Make it vegan by skipping ghee and using plant-based milk.

Chocolate pancakes don’t have to be a cheat meal! With this Moong Dal Chocolate Pancake recipe, you can indulge your cravings while sticking to your health goals. It's a fantastic way to sneak in protein, make your breakfast exciting, or serve a nutrient-dense treat to kids.