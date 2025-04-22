Cricket Travel On The Rise: 47% Of Indians Plan Trips For Live Matches, Reveals Survey

Cricket isn't just a game anymore—it's becoming a major travel motivator for Indians. A recent survey reveals that 47% of Indian cricket fans are planning trips to catch live matches this season, with many extending their stay by 3–4 days to explore the host city and soak in the local culture.

With 80% of Indians eager to watch an IPL match live, cricket has evolved into a prime reason for travel. For many, matchday is just the beginning of the journey. The survey shows that half of all fans are combining the thrill of live cricket with sightseeing, food exploration, and shopping—transforming sports trips into complete travel adventures.

‘Pitch Perfect Journeys’ report by Skyscanner reveals cricket-inspired travel is on the rise. With an upswing of 67% Indians having already experienced a live match in the stadium, and a staggering 94% expressing interest in repeating the experience. Stadium atmosphere (55%) and team participation (51%) top the list of reasons to travel for a match. Fans are also factoring in holiday potential (42%), stadium accessibility (38%), accommodation (37%), visa policies (34%), and flight costs (29%) when planning their itineraries.

According to Mohit Joshi, Travel and Destinations Expert, “Indians are blending their passion for cricket with their love for travel. Nearly half are planning their trips up to two months in advance, and they’re not going alone—74% prefer traveling with friends, followed by family (59%) and partners (46%). Cricket is becoming a shared travel experience.”

The survey also spotlights travel trends shaped by cricket fandom. Australia ranks as the top international cricket destination with 56% of Indians expressing interest in travelling there, followed by England (46%), New Zealand (40%), and the UAE (31%). Domestically, Mumbai leads with 20% of Indians picking it for its cricket buzz and cultural charm, followed by Bangalore (18%), Chennai (13%), and Delhi (12%).

Team loyalty is another strong influence on travel. Chennai Super Kings fans top the charts, with 29% ready to travel to another city to support their team, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (19%) and Mumbai Indians (18%).

Iconic stadiums are a big draw too. Wankhede in Mumbai leads the wishlist, with 55% wanting to experience its electrifying atmosphere, followed by Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Lord’s in London, both favoured by over half of Indian fans.

Cricket trips are also about full-toss fun—57% of travellers indulge in shopping, 44% seek local cuisine, 42% explore tourist spots, and 39% plan mini-getaways. On the food front, Mumbai’s vada pav takes the top spot, followed by Chennai’s dosa, Delhi’s momos, and Bengaluru’s filter coffee and idlis.

Taran Singh, popular cricket influencer, says, “Cricket has become a travel lifestyle. Fans now build entire itineraries around matches. I personally rely on tools that help me find good flight deals, accommodations near stadiums, and plan my journey stress-free. Red-eye flights, in particular, help me save money and maximise time.”

Taran also shares top tips for fans:

1. Choose upper-tier seats behind the bowler’s arm for better views and air.

2. Arrive early to skip queues and settle in.

3. Keep your physical ticket safe—any damage may deny entry.

4. Avoid carrying large bags, go light.

5. Dress for comfort—cotton clothing, sunscreen, and sunglasses are must-haves.

6. Check stadium rules—prohibited items like food, metal, helmets, or water bottles can ruin your experience.

With so many Indians planning match-based travel, the passion for cricket is clearly taking off—on and off the pitch.